Former Connacht player Ethienne Reynecke has exited intensive care but remains heavily sedated after suffering a stroke last Thursday.

Former Connacht hooker Ethienne Reynecke out of intensive care after suffering a stroke

The 36-year-old had been in a critical condition after developing a blood clot on the brain.

The former hooker has been moved to a neurology ward of a Johannesburg hospital on Tuesday.

Sport24 are reporting that he remains under sedation.

Reynecke joined Connacht from the Stormers in 2011 before returning to his native South Africa to join the Toyota Cheetahs in 2013. He also had spells with Saracens in England and Pau in France.

After retiring from rugby, Reynecke turned his focus to mixed martial arts.

A lifelong WWE fan, in late 2017 Reynecke worked out at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida.

In recent times, he has worked as an Afrikaans rugby commentator for SuperSport.

