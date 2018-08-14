Former Connacht hooker Ethienne Reynecke in 'critical condition' following stroke

Former Connacht hooker Ethienne Reynecke is in critical condition after suffering a stroke last Thursday.

The South African (36), who made 44 appearances for Connacht after signing in 2011, is in the intensive care unit with swelling to the brain caused by a blood clot.

His condition has been described as stable but doctors were unable to operate because of the swelling.

Reynecke joined Connacht from the Stormers in 2011 before returning to his native South Africa to join the Toyota Cheetahs in 2013.

After hanging up his boots, he began a career in commentating with SuperSport.

