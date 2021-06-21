Former Connacht and Ireland U20s coach Nigel Carolan joins Glasgow Warriors

Former Connacht and Ireland U-20s coach Nigel Carolan will be part of the Glasgow Warriors coaching set-up next season.

The highly-rated coach has joined the Scottish outfit as assistant to head coach Danny Wilson and will be responsible for their attack.

A former head of the Connacht academy who was an assistant to Kieran Keane and Andy Friend, Carolan announced his intention to quit his home province and pursue an opportunity outside Ireland midway through last season.

He will remain part of the United Rugby Championship as 2015 champions Glasgow look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign.

“Glasgow Warriors play an exciting brand of rugby that fits perfectly with my own philosophies on how the game should be played. I’ve also been really impressed with the clarity and direction in which Danny (Wilson) and Al (Kellock) are taking the club," Carolan told the club's website.

“The squad consists of world-class players and some really exciting up and coming young players. Helping those players realise their potential is something I will take a lot of pride in. At Connacht, when young players came through the academy and went on to represent their country, those were career highlights.

“I’m really looking forward to challenging myself in this new environment, learning from others and enhancing Glasgow’s attack.”

Welshman Wilson welcomed his new assistant's arrival.

“Connacht have had a great attack for a number of seasons and Nigel’s work has been a massive part of that," he said.

“He is a very technical coach who really impressed us with his passion and experience not only in coaching a successful attack but also developing young talent.

“We are looking forward to him joining the club and getting started ahead of the new season.”