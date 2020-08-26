Form of those scrapping for places is Andy Farrell's bonus from rugby's return

In the event of this weekend producing rugby of similar quality to the first installment then we’re in danger of losing the run of ourselves. No matter where you turned people were making favourable comparisons with competitions across the hemispheres. Second album syndrome beckons.

As a snapshot of where Ireland stands post lockdown, however, it could hardly be better. So while it will mean different things to the four provincial coaches, for two men higher up the food chain it was uniformly good: Andy Farrell and David Nucifora.

The IRFU Performance Director has, for the last few seasons, been papering the walls of his office with depth charts and maps of who is going where and when. They are interlinked: you can’t develop talent without playing games, and you can’t get enough game time if you’re stuck in a queue that doesn’t move. If that line has an NIQ (Non Ireland Qualified) player in it then an alarm sounds.

Currently the picture is pretty enough, though short of perfect. So, of the 93 players who toed the line last weekend - including Munster’s James Cronin who pulled up short – all but eight of them are Ireland qualified. Consider that you could whack another 10 onto that pile, lads who were unavailable for the season’s restart but will likely play Test rugby between now and next summer, and Andy Farrell has a decent platform for launch days.

This compares well with Wales, where 82 of the 92 involved in their two derbies last weekend are qualified for the host country. In Scotland seven of their 46 on duty for the Edinburgh versus Glasgow game are not eligible for Test rugby there.

When you contrast those figures with Ireland and Wales you see the telephone box in which Gregor Townsend is trying to move. Having only two donkeys in your derby does nothing for your national side, never mind a bit of diversity and entertainment along the way. Moreover Scotland relied heavily on residency to satisfy the qualification criteria, so it's a dodgy model.

This is why Ireland are consistently able to compete: having the four provinces is the starter; thereafter, allowing for tugs of love and headbutting over various players, it’s about how well the system reacts to imbalances, and spreads the load.

This is Nucifora’s job, which partly explains his widespread unpopularity. Farrell however is the chief beneficiary. Clearly a fair chunk of those 85 players at the Aviva either won’t be asked to play for Ireland again, or will never get the nod in the first place. We reckon that’s circa 35 who should be glad just to be living the dream and cashing the cheque. That leaves 50 live contenders, plus the lads on the injured list.

Garry Ringrose is congratulated by his Leinster team-mate Robbie Henshaw, right, after scoring their second try

For Farrell the bonus was in the form of those scrapping for places. It might be too much to ask that Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki and Chris Farrell are all fit when we get to the belated run-in to the Six Nations at the end of October. The sight of all four finding form straight out of the gate was reassuring.

But even though they were on the wrong end of an accurate and aggressive Connacht performance, the Ulster midfield combination of Stuart McCloskey and James Hume has real promise about it. McCloskey was not the kind of player Joe Schmidt liked much. One offload too many. But he has great skills and he will do his team a lot more good than harm. Hume, not yet 22, has managed 11 games for Ulster this season, if we can still call it that. He will be motoring on from there.

The other bonus for Farrell was the form of Kieran Marmion. It was the first time in an age the Connacht scrumhalf has put 80 minutes behind him on a rugby field. He looked fit, sharp and hungry. The stack of nines on the scene is healthy.

Second row is well stocked too, and the best partnership of the first weekend was Ultan Dillane and Gavin Thornbury. When Andy Friend was only a few weeks in the job in Galway he was asked one day to pick a player to get excited about – in the way Eric Elwood for example would tell anyone within earshot that Robbie Henshaw had star quality. Friend namechecked Thornbury. You can see what he likes about a player who has skill and physical presence. The frustration has been in his battle to stay away from physios.





We are not renowned for producing huge second rowers but there is a clutch of them around at the minute. Thornbury would be leading the charge of senior players yet to make a splash, but Jack Dunne in Leinster and Munster’s Thomas Ahern are huge men who have extraordinary athleticism. Ahern’s situation in Munster presents Johann van Graan with an interesting option. Having seen RG Snyman, one of his two €500,000 investments, carted off the field for the foreseeable, and Jean Kleyn’s fitness in doubt, the return of Tadhg Beirne is welcome. But does Farrell really want Beirne in the second row?

Hardly. His future is one row back. Van Graan will surely go with Beirne and Billy Holland if Kleyn doesn’t make it, but even at that he might have to give Ahern a run off the bench in what is likely to be a win or bust match against Connacht.

That too would appeal to Farrell. The snapshots of players available to him will change from week to week but they won’t be going from colour to black and white. It will remain an appealing vista. Next it’s about mere details like maintaining form and fitness.