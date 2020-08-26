| 18.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Form of those scrapping for places is Andy Farrell's bonus from rugby's return

Brendan Fanning

Kieran Marmion of Connacht. Photo: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images/Getty Images Expand

Close

Kieran Marmion of Connacht. Photo: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Kieran Marmion of Connacht. Photo: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Getty Images

Kieran Marmion of Connacht. Photo: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images/Getty Images

In the event of this weekend producing rugby of similar quality to the first installment then we’re in danger of losing the run of ourselves. No matter where you turned people were making favourable comparisons with competitions across the hemispheres. Second album syndrome beckons. 

As a snapshot of where Ireland stands post lockdown, however, it could hardly be better. So while it will mean different things to the four provincial coaches, for two men higher up the food chain it was uniformly good: Andy Farrell and David Nucifora.

The IRFU Performance Director has, for the last few seasons, been papering the walls of his office with depth charts and maps of who is going where and when. They are interlinked: you can’t develop talent without playing games, and you can’t get enough game time if you’re stuck in a queue that doesn’t move. If that line has an NIQ (Non Ireland Qualified) player in it then an alarm sounds.

Related Content

Privacy