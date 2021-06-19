Forde aims to help get Ireland U-20s off to flying start

Ireland U-20 star Cathal Forde of Connacht Eagles, left, and Seán O'Brien of Leinster 'A' following the 'A' Interprovincial Friendly at Energia Park last December. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

When Cathal Forde got a chance to train with the Connacht senior squad earlier this year, he was determined to soak up as much information as possible from those around him.

As a versatile back who can play out-half or in midfield, Forde didn’t have to look any further than Jack Carty and Bundee Aki, both of whom were happy to help.

Forde will start at inside centre for the Ireland U-20s in their Six Nations opener against Scotland this afternoon (2.0), so having a player of Aki’s calibre to learn from has been invaluable in terms of his development.

“Obviously I got massive experience from the likes of Jack and Bundee,” Forde says. “They have been fairly helpful to my game. Bundee knows his stuff and he has been great to me.

“I’m always looking for fixes for my game and if he spots them, they’ll call them out to me, give me a few tips.”

Ireland will hope to start their campaign with a positive performance and Forde’s midfield partnership with his Connacht team-mate Shane Jennings will be key to that. Forde is one of several players who featured for last year’s Ireland U-20s, who were on course for a Grand Slam before the pandemic.

“Obviously we had a successful three games last year and there is a similar energy around this squad as last year,” Forde maintains.

“So, it is good to have got the experience of it (beforehand). This is similar. All the boys are really looking forward to it, there has been a really good energy around the squad in the gym and pitch sessions and we are really just looking forward to getting out there and getting competitive rugby under our belts.”

The Ireland U-20s have thrilled in recent years with their expansive style of play and supporters will be hoping to see more of the same under new head coach Richie Murphy.

Forde, who came through at Corinthians RFC, is relishing what lies ahead over the next few weeks,

“We have licence to play what we see in front of us, play heads-up rugby, obviously we have our shape on the back of that – all that comes from the coaches,” he adds.

“It is a case of enjoying our rugby and going out and giving a performance.”

If Ireland can marry the two at the Cardiff Arms Park today, they can get their Six Nations off to a flying start.

Verdict: Ireland

Scotland U-20 – O Melville; F Callaghan, S King, E Groulay, M Gray; C Scott, M Redpath; C Lamberton, P Harrison, O Frostick; M Williamson, A Samuel (capt); A Smeaton, H Morris, B Muncaster. Reps: J Drummond, M Jones, G Breese, E Ferrie, R Jackson, O Leatherbarrow, R Tait, E McVicker, C Townsend, T Glendinning, R McKnight.

Ireland U-20 – J Osborne; B Moxham, S Jennings, C Forde, J O’Connor; J Humphreys, C McKee; T Lasisi, R Loughnane, S Illo; M Morrissey, H Sheridan; A Soroka, O McCormack, A Kendellen (capt). Reps: E de Buitléar, J Boyle, M Donnelly, J Kelleher, R Crothers, W Reilly, T Corkery, C Cosgrave, D Byrne, B Carson, D Okeke.

Scotland U-20 v Ireland U-20,

Live, RTÉ 1, 2.0