'For people that say Ireland isn't racist, I mean, I'm sorry to tell you, it is' - Conroy opens up on abuse

JORDAN CONROY never needed to be told that he was different from all of the other kids, but the constant cold, cutting stares served as an ugly reminder.

Quite often, those looks were borne out of innocent curiosity, other times, they were more sinister, yet each one still managed to make a lasting impression.

Moving from a big German city to a town in rural Ireland brought about its own challenges, as Conroy quickly learned to develop thick skin.

Sixteen years on from arriving in Tullamore seeking to find his identity, Conroy is now not only one of the most recognisable faces in the town, but also on the World Rugby Sevens Series circuit.

Last month, the Ireland star picked up the top try scorer award, for a remarkable 30 tries in 28 games (45 in 43 games overall), which earned him a place on the dream team.

It has been a stunning rise for one of the most naturally-gifted athletes that this country has produced in recent times, and although sevens may still not grab everyone’s attention in Ireland, Conroy is now very much a household name on the circuit.

Getting to this point hasn’t been straightforward, however, and despite his rapidly growing profile, this is the first time Conroy has felt comfortable enough to speak publicly about his experiences of racism.

* * * * *

As a 10-year old, Conroy’s mother Jennifer made the decision to bring himself and his sister Jada back to Tullamore to be closer to her family.

It was a culture shock to say the very least, as up until then life had been good in Mannheim, where mixed race children were much more common than they were in Offaly.

Although Irish society has since become more multicultural, it wasn’t always thus, and looking back on it now Conroy believes that those who looked at him differently in school were raised to be ignorant of the wider world.

It was then that he first felt the brutal effects of racism.

Expand Close Jordan Conroy is presented with the award for Ulster Bank Player of the Year Division 1B by Joe Schmidt in 2017 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jordan Conroy is presented with the award for Ulster Bank Player of the Year Division 1B by Joe Schmidt in 2017

“Obviously I have yeah, when I was younger – quite a lot actually,” Conroy begins. “My mum was white, she came back to Ireland with mixed race kids, wasn’t married, dad wasn’t there, so of course you got a lot of looks.

“They mightn’t even have to say anything, but it’s just the looks. You just know when you are being stared at, and the kind of thoughts that would be going through people’s heads.

“Sometimes in school, yes, when you would be fighting with certain people, racial slurs would come out.

“I was the only black kid in school at the time, you are the one who sticks out. It was daunting. There is a lot more diversity now, so maybe they don’t feel as isolated as I did.

“For me, I have always had thick skin. I guess you just had to, but as time went on and people knew me, I seemed to experience it less and less as I was growing up.

Read More

“I would say in the last 10 years, I haven’t experienced it. I don’t know, and I’m not saying I am immune to it, but I think because of the rugby and the status I have created with this, it wouldn’t dare come across me.

“And if it did, I would probably fold you in half anyway. But then again, I can’t do that with the whole rugby thing.

“Not everyone is as lucky as I am though and that’s what really annoys me. I can see myself in them and I know how it feels.

“It’s very complex. You don’t know if you are doing the right or wrong thing. My mum says to always go with your gut feeling.”

* * * * *

When the Black Lives Matter movement really ignited a few months ago, Conroy found himself facing an inner moral dilemma.

Although he knew who he was and what he stood for, Conroy didn’t want others thinking he was jumping on the bandwagon by posting about it to his thousands of social media followers.

Instead, he stayed quiet, but having done plenty of self-reflecting, he feels now is the right time to speak out.

“For anyone to have to experience racism, it’s not nice,” Conroy continues.

“You feel worthless inside, that you’re beneath others because they have the power to do that. You have done nothing wrong. It’s angering. If I ever come across or see it, I would have to intervene straight away.

“To me, it’s something that people are taught at home. I had some friends that didn’t even see my colour because they hadn’t been taught it.

“I don’t know if it’s an issue that is ever going to be solved or fixed because it’s still alive in this day and age. It’s very evident.

“For people that say Ireland isn’t racist, I mean, I’m sorry to tell you, it is.

“I have been lacking in being comfortable in speaking out about it because I didn’t know where I stood or how I should approach this.

“For me, it seemed as though people were doing it for a while because it was a trend and I just didn’t want to come across as ‘Oh, he’s just doing it because it’s a trend’.

“I asked my mother because she is a genius. I asked her where she stood on this and she said: ‘Look, I have a black child. I would be out there too.’

“I was in the Black Lives Matter march, but I don’t know why I didn’t say I was.

“I don’t know, maybe it was wrong of me, maybe I should have just let people know.

“I thought people already expected it of me because I am black and Irish, but again, you learn from these things. I think I need to use my platform a lot better.

“During Covid, I took a step back from social media because I just got so sick of it, and I know that’s no excuse, but it was a strange time.

“It’s made me who I am today. You grow thick skin from it. It’s a learning curve and an experience that I will be able to teach other people to see the good in it.

“I will teach my kids not to see people for the colour of their skin, but more so for their personality and all that.”

* * * * *

Conroy’s mother Jennifer represented Offaly in Gaelic football when she was younger, yet the running joke within the family remains: Just where did Jordan get his lightning pace from?

For years, it looked as though Conroy was destined to go down the athletics route and although he was also an excellent underage soccer player, the oval ball grabbed his attention as soon as he was invited down to Tullamore RFC.

The locals soon realised he was a special talent, but even still not many would have predicted he would go on to scale such heights.

In 2018, Conroy ran at 36kph to outpace USA star Carlin Isles, who is widely regarded as the fastest man in rugby. His reputation has been soaring ever since and last year he clocked a remarkable 37kph.

“I had a lovely childhood in Mannheim. I just remember being outside all of the time. I think that’s why I can run so fast because I was literally always running away from trouble,” Conroy laughs.

“It was just the three of us growing up, it still is since 2004. We are a tight-knit little family. Mum played a lot of GAA and soccer when she was younger. She made the Offaly county team, so she had a great understanding for sport.

“But I think where I got my physicality and all that would have to be from my dad Pascal Petitpas, who is a French man. He is a bit of a unit, so I think I got the genes from him. But I don’t know where I got the pace from because my dad is 5ft 9 and my mum is like 5ft 6. I have asked if either of them were fast and they are both like ‘No!’

“So, honest to God, I don’t know where I got the pace.”

From speaking with Conroy, it’s clear that Jennifer has been a huge influence on his life.

“My mum has been my coach, mentor, advisor – she has been everything to me throughout my life. Any major sporting decision I have ever had, I always go to her first,” he says.

“It’s fair to see that three quarters of my success is down to that woman because she has literally provided for me from day one and sacrificed a lot for me to get to where I am now.

“When I needed to get somewhere, she was the first one to get me there, no matter what. She always has my best interests at heart. Anything that I do, is a thank you to her.”

* * * * *

Still only 26, Conroy has plenty left to achieve in his career.

The Ireland sevens squad currently find themselves in limbo due to the pandemic, which has wreaked havoc with their schedule, including putting their Olympic dream on hold.

These are nervous times for the Irish players, particularly considering England and Wales recently scrapped their sevens programmes due to union cutbacks.

Conroy is grateful to be training again, but he understands how precarious the situation is, which is why the former Connacht Academy and Buccaneers man will never rule out a potential switch back to the larger code.

“Playing no rugby at all has been fairly mentally tough,” he admits.

“It was pretty scary to see England going and doing that, but I guess we have been fortunate that it hasn’t happened to us.

“I would have to go and get a job in the real world if it comes to it, but I would never count out 15s. I would still like to give 15s a good whack and see where it takes me.

“But our eyes are on that Olympic qualifier next year. That’s the really big one for us because who gets to say you have been to an Olympics? That opportunity doesn’t come around that often. It would be amazing.”

* * * * *

Conroy was recently joined in the sevens set-up by his fellow Tullamore native Cormac ‘Izzy’ Izuchukwu, whose story is quite similar.

Izuchukwu landed an Ulster Academy contract earlier this year, which has been the latest source of rugby pride for the Offaly town.

For Conroy, it’s further evidence that the people around you, help to shape the person you become.

“Tullamore is more than a club,” he adds. “To me, it was my family. Everyone looked after each other and that’s what drew me to rugby so much.

“I started playing at 18 with the first-team and they all took me under their wing and literally made sure everything was there for me.

“They fed us love and made sure we were the best players we could be. I owe a lot to Tullamore. Whenever I talk about my success, it always starts there.

“It just goes to show that if two boys from Tullamore, County Offaly, in the middle of Ireland can make it to the stages we are at, it’s possible for any one with the right amount of hard work and determination.”