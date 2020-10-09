Close

'For people that say Ireland isn't racist, I mean, I'm sorry to tell you, it is' - Conroy opens up on abuse

Ireland sevens star Jordan Conroy opens up about his experiences of racism and the difficulties of finding his voice as he charts his rise from Germany to Tullamore and then to the world stage

Ireland's Jordan Conroy Expand

Close

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

JORDAN CONROY never needed to be told that he was different from all of the other kids, but the constant cold, cutting stares served as an ugly reminder.

Quite often, those looks were borne out of innocent curiosity, other times, they were more sinister, yet each one still managed to make a lasting impression.

Moving from a big German city to a town in rural Ireland brought about its own challenges, as Conroy quickly learned to develop thick skin.

