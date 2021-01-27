A couple of seasons ago we were in Donnybrook one Saturday morning to watch Ireland under 20s play a Leinster Development side. The Ireland team were ramping up for the Six Nations. Their opponents had been dragged in from the 20s circuit, all of them happy at the prospect of maybe getting some kit. That kind of stuff is important.

It’s easy to go away from games like that with a false impression, especially about the stronger side. On the day the Ireland group looked huge, and powerful, and fairly clued in to what they were about. When they would come up against their peers from the other five nations the physical stakes would level out, but as it happened the initial impression was sound. Ireland won a Grand Slam, playing some terrific rugby.

Naturally enough the team that started the campaign differed from the one that finished. One notable absentee from the opening win against England to the closing one against Wales was the injured scrumhalf and captain, Craig Casey.

The Shannon man, despite his size, had been unmissable in that warm-up game. One of his opponents that day described playing against him as “a complete pain in the hole.” A colourful but accurate description, Casey would be delighted with the credit.

Equally his teammates would consider him the direct opposite. Having a player who unsettles the opposition by trying to control the game from start to finish, clearly is an asset. When he backs that up with a game that’s very sound on its basics, and tops it off with a willingness to hold his hand up when he gets something wrong, you can see why he’s a popular name on the team-sheet.

Casey has started seven of 11 games for Munster this season. He has been instrumental in their excellent Pro14 form. He is the prototype understudy to Conor Murray: he brings different qualities to his play; and when Murray is away he fills the gap like he’s the number one rated scrumhalf in the squad.

If you lived in the Munster bubble you would think it a short hop from there to the Ireland squad. A bit like that Saturday morning game in Donnybrook however, you have to wait and see what the others are offering before you make your mind up. In Casey’s story he has scrambled over a few bodies to get to the contents page: Luke McGrath, John Cooney, Kieran Marmion and Caolin Blade.

Of that quartet McGrath has most cause to wonder why, if Andy Farrell was going to limit his scrumhalf pool to three, Jamison Gibson Park and Casey are ahead of him.

Read More

It’s hard to understand Farrell’s thought process on this. Conor Murray is his go-to man. For his back-ups he has gone for one player who is uncapped, and another who is not an automatic first choice in his province. There may be little between Gibson-Park and McGrath but Casey is some way back down the track. Consider what happened in Thomond Park last weekend.

Leinster sailed close to the wind with their 6-2 split in selection, and were trying to keep the boat upright when Gibson-Park ran onto the field. We don’t know what level of debate there was in the coaching box, but in those circumstances the idea of moving McGrath away from the coalface would have been madness. He was leading the charge. He stayed where he was, and drove Leinster over the finish line.

It was typical of McGrath. If you’re in your 10th season as a senior pro then either you’ll look like you’re being held together with chewing gum and string or you’ll have the demeanour of a man who has seen the movie before and is being asked how it finishes. McGrath had read this particular script; remembered his lines; knew where and how to ad lib when the time came. It arrived when Munster defended the short side of a lineout badly, late in the day – a lineout position earned from a quality kick in-behind by Conor Murray. McGrath saw his chance and pounced.

Luke McGrath is a dog. A slightly bigger dog than Craig Casey, and with more explosive power. When he breaks you expect his team to retain the ball. When Casey breaks you dial the digits for an emergency rescue team, for if he is caught in possession the ball is almost certainly gone.

It’s a measure of his quality that Casey has carved out space for himself in a collision sport. He has covered over this significant crack by being very good at the other stuff. So why is McGrath not a shoo-in for Ireland? Because he too has a kink in his game – less obvious that Casey’s shortcomings, but there all the same. It becomes more evident the higher he climbs: the pass that badly misses the target; the box kick that drifts in-field and opens up a counter attack for the opposition.

Given his time on the job you can only conclude that it’s not fixable, or else there is an even bigger flaw in the coaching set-ups at Leinster and Ireland over the years. Andy Farrell must think this is beyond his control, or else he wouldn’t rank McGrath outside the top three. The coach already has enough to keep himself awake at night with only one of five props – Andrew Porter - being both match-fit and in-form for Test rugby, so maybe he thinks he doesn’t need more uncertainty at the base of the scrum.

Had Farrell been at Donnybrook on that Saturday morning he probably would have noted Craig Casey’s name was one to follow. We all did. But dropping him into the mix ahead of Luke McGrath doesn’t stack up.