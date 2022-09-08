‘For a lot of us, this is really the pinnacle of our career’ – Megan Burns proud to represent Tullamore on world stage

Women’s rugby in Tullamore continues to go from strength to strength, with Megan Burns set to become its latest young local star to showcase her talent on the world stage.

The Offaly club have done superb work at grass-roots level in recent years, which was summed up by the fact that there were four Tullamore players in the Ireland match-day squad for the second Test on last month’s historic summer tour to Japan.

Ireland captain, Nichola Fryday has been flying the flag for Tullamore, with Ailsa Hughes a regular face in the team, while Aoife Dalton and Leah Tarpey made their international debuts in Japan. Shannon Touhey did the same against Japan in Dublin last November.

All the while they have been making a name for themselves in the 15s game, Burns’ reputation has been soaring on the sevens circuit.

Fellow Tullamore native Jordan Conroy has been doing the same with the men, while Cormac Izuchukwu is an exciting talent with Ulster.

On the back of being part of the Ireland side that claimed the U-18 Home Nations Trophy in July 2018, Burns also won a bronze medal at the Rugby Europe Vichy Sevens, before she made her senior sevens debut later that same year. Since then, Burns has become a key member of the Ireland squad.

Her rise will continue this afternoon when Burns (22) makes her first World Cup appearance as Ireland face Brazil (12.54), and she will do so as a proud Tullamore woman.

“I don’t think there’s any secret as such, but since Tullamore brought in the women’s team, they have really progressed,” Burns told the Irish Independent.

“From the start, it was just one team which consisted of myself, a 13/14-year-old, as well as adult players, but now we have under-age teams. I think they go right from U-10 all the way up to U-18. We also still have the senior team.

“It’s been about creating an environment that everyone wants to play in. When I played club, it was all about making friendships, making connections and just enjoying your rugby at club level.

“You’re learning the basic skills, so if you do get seen, you can progress from there. It’s really about enjoying your rugby at that age.”

Burns’ rugby journey began in Spollanstown almost 10 years ago, when she was encouraged to take up rugby by her dad.

John Burns is a well-known figure in Tullamore, having coached plenty of the club’s teams over the years, as well as being involved with Roscrea when they won the Senior Cup in 2015. He is also currently a club community rugby officer (CCRO) with Leinster.

“He’s big into rugby, so we are pretty much a big rugby family,” Megan said.

“I have two brothers as well that both play rugby for Tullamore. My dad is a big supporter. He came to

Toulouse (sevens) which was fairly special because the parents actually did our jersey presentation over there.”

Megan’s dad John, mam Beth, and younger brother Jack have travelled to Cape Town for the sevens World Cup. Having been with her every step of the way, she is relishing performing in front of her family on such a big stage.

“I was U-15 when I first started playing rugby and built my way up,” Burns recalled.

“My first year of U-18s I got a call from someone in Leinster, asking if I would like to go for trials.

“I was a bit wary of my size, I was quite small and then I was also quite young because it was my first year playing U-18.

“I talked to my dad, he said, ‘Why not go up and try it?’ I went up and I’ve gone to any trials I can since then.

“I played under-age sevens with the Irish team, so I went to schools’ games back in 2016, I was just looking at memories from there a few days ago, it’s mad to think that was five or six years ago at this stage. I’ve been in the sevens set-up since I was 18.”

Burns suffered what she describes as a “pretty bad concussion” earlier this year, which meant she couldn’t play in Seville when Ireland were agonisingly beaten in the final.

For all that disappointment, however, reaching the final was further evidence of Ireland’s development on the World Series. Now, it’s about carrying that form into this weekend for the World Cup.

“I’m trying not to think about it too much because that will just add pressure that really shouldn’t be there,” Burns added.

“But I was actually only thinking about it, we have quite a young squad, so for a lot of us, this is really the pinnacle of our career. We are all aware of what we need to do to put in that performance of a lifetime.”

Ireland sevens World Cup fixtures

Today: Ireland Men v Portugal, 7.45am (Irish time); Ireland Women v Brazil, 12.54 (Irish time)

(All matches live on RTÉ Player)