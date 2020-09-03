Fomer Munster prop Ciaran Parker joins Leinster on loan

Leinster have drafted in former Munster prop Ciaran Parker as injury cover.

Injuries to Tadhg Furlong and Vakh Abaladze, combined with the departures of Roman Salanoa to Munster and Jack Aungier to Connacht, left Leo Cullen with three tightheads in recent weeks.

Furlong returned to training after a back injury this week but, with a relentless schedule ahead, Leo Cullen has chosen to take Parker on loan from Jersey Reds for three months.

The 24-year-old joined the islanders from Munster during the summer, but has yet to play a match for his new club.

Irish-qualified, he played for Sale Sharks before moving to Munster where he played 13 times.

"For a young man Ciaran already has good experience across the Premiership and the Guinness PRO14 and we feel that he will give us a good option at a time when we are going to be under pressure with players away with Ireland and just the nature of the schedule we have ahead of us," Cullen said.

"I’d like to thank Jersey Reds for their help in making this move work and Ciaran himself and we now look forward to welcoming him to the club and to seeing how he can contribute in the coming weeks and months."

Parker will not be under consideration this weekend as he goes through the Covid-19 quarantine process.

Online Editors