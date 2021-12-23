Flying full-back Michael Lowry admits Ulster fly-half spot is his long-term goal

Ahead of Ulster’s game against the Northampton Saints last week, the visitors’ head coach Chris Boyd described Michael Lowry as a “firecracker”.

It’s not an inaccurate description given how the diminutive Lowry tends to produce the unpredictable four or five times per outing.

Deployed at full-back for each of Ulster’s last four games, he’s had a game-changing moment in most of them, all of which have been different.

Against the Ospreys, he scythed through off a kick and nearly set up a late, game-winning try.

A week later in Clermont, he showed an impressive turn of pace by racing all the way from his own ‘22’ into the opposite half to relieve some pressure when Ulster needed it most.

Last week against the Saints, it was in a different way entirely. Still dangerous with ball in hand, this time Lowry’s most telling contribution was a rare 50/22 kick at Kingspan Stadium, the 23-year-old fielding an aimless clearing kick and returning fire, thumping the ball from his own half and out of play inside the visitors’ red zone to earn Ulster the lineout, an act which ultimately led to a penalty try and a yellow card in favour of his side.

“It’s just one of those things where you look up and see a lot of space and you try to drill it low to the ground,” he said.

“Thankfully it kept kicking on and didn’t stop.”

It’s that range of skills that has made Lowry one of those players opponents need reels of tape on to accurately cover all his threats.

And yet, despite all that, it’s only recently that Lowry has forced his way back into Dan McFarland’s starting plans. Having not lacked for game-time coming out of lockdown and looking dangerous in the No 15 jersey, he found himself relegated to the bench for the opening five matches of the season.

Indeed, were it not for injuries to Will Addison and Jacob Stockdale, Lowry may not have played at all.

Not that Ulster are complaining given how he’s played since. But, a little surprisingly, Lowry isn’t complaining about his initial lack of game-time either.

“I just want to be on the pitch and everyone just wants to be on the pitch starting, but sometimes you just have to be patient and just control what you can control because selection is out of my hands, I can only control what I’m doing on the pitch,” he said sagely.

There is a masterplan in the works behind the scenes, though, rather than just a player pleased to do his bit. As happy as he would be playing, something he has always maintained, Lowry has shifted his approach in other aspects of his thinking — namely where he sees his future.

In the past, the academy graduate would have deflected the questions about his preferred position, whether it was at fly-half – where he excelled for RBAI in winning three consecutive Schools’ Cup titles – or at full-back. But now the narrative has changed a little, and that explains his reduced role at the beginning of the campaign.

“It’s always been an intention (to focus on fly-half) from playing at school and, having those conversations with the coaches, I think that is probably the long-term option,” revealed Lowry.

“There’s been a transition of trying to get a bit more game-time at 10. I had nearly taken a wee step back and just sort of learning has definitely helped and allowed me to work on little things to help facilitate that role, whether that might be kicking or passing.

“There was a lot of help from the coaches on what I needed to work on in those skill boxes that we have through the week.

“It is a really difficult question and it is a tough decision. I want to start every game and play as many matches as I can.

“I love playing 15 as much as I love playing 10 as well.

“Looking long-term, hopefully I can put my skills into more of a 10, positioning-wise.

“But for the time being, just getting on the pitch is a helping hand in being a second playmaker and I’m happy to do so at the minute,” concluded Lowry.