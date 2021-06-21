Flannery on course for first trophy as a coach 

Jerry Flannery will have a chance to win his first trophy as a coach when his Harlequins side take on defending champions Exeter Chiefs in this coming Saturday’s Premiership final.

The 41-times-capped former Ireland hooker has played a key role in what has been a remarkable revival at Quins, who have turned things around since they parted ways with head of rugby Paul Gustard in January.

Quins went into their semi-final against Bristol as underdogs and, after falling 28-0 down inside 28 minutes, the writing appeared to be on the wall until the visitors launched a stunning comeback to take the game into extra-time, before sealing a 43-36 win.

Having left Munster in 2019, Flannery joined Quins as lineout coach. Following the coaching shake-up this year, the Limerick man took on the role as defence coach, along with his continued responsibility over the lineout.

Although the scoreline reflected the helter-skelter nature of a thrilling game, Flannery will be delighted to have come out on top against fellow Irishmen John Muldoon and Conor McPhillips, who are both working under Pat Lam at Bristol.

An Exeter side chasing a third consecutive Premiership title now stand in Quins way, as Flannery’s men go in search of another major upset that would see the club win their second title and first since 2012.

Exeter, who dropped Stuart Hogg ahead of the Lions tour, saw off Sale Sharks 40-30 to set up the clash with Quins in this weekend’s decider at Twickenham.

Former Ireland underage international Gareth Steenson is now part of the Chiefs’ backroom team and, like Flannery, the Ulsterman will be eyeing his first piece of silverware as a coach.

Meanwhile, Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle booked their place in Saturday’s Top 14 final at the expense of Racing 92, which ended Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan’s time with the Parisian club.

La Rochelle will have a chance to exact revenge for their recent Heineken Champions Cup final defeat to Toulouse.

Zebo is set to return to Ireland ahead of his transfer to Munster, while Ryan is believed to be weighing up a move into coaching, potentially with O’Gara at La Rochelle next season.