Five years on from his final Munster game, does Paul O'Connell need his sport as much as Irish rugby needs him?

Paul O'Connell leaves the pitch after playing his final home game for Munster. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE Expand

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Last Thursday, Paul O'Connell sat virtually alongside Ireland coach Andy Farrell and Dundalk manager Vinny Perth to chew the fat about coaching and analysis as part of the IRFU's Analytica 2020 conference. 

It didn't matter that he was the only member of the panel who isn't currently coaching at the elite edge of their sport, when the former Ireland captain spoke his two esteemed co-panellists hung on every word.

Saturday marked the five-year anniversary of the Limerick legend's final Munster match. This was no fairytale farewell; a 31-13 hammering by a vastly superior Glasgow Warriors meant O'Connell finished with, as he wrote in his autobiography 'The Battle', "the biggest disappointment of my Munster career".

