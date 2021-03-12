First half blitz pushes Blues to win as Dave Kearney bags hat-trick

Dave Kearney of Leinster dives over to scores his side's sixth try despite the tackle of Gabriele Di Giulio of Zebre during the Guinness PRO14 match between Zebre and Leinster at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Leinster continued their preparation for the PRO14 final against Munster with another comfortable victory, this time against Parma-based Zebre.

By the turn of the half, they had notched the try bonus-point thanks to efforts from Dan Sheehan, Cian Kelleher, captain Luke McGrath and Dave Kearney, and done so despite losing Alex Soroka to the sinbin at the end of the first quarter.

That dominance continued into the second half with Kearney helping himself to a hat-trick and going beyond the 50-try mark for the province.

However, the number of scoreable penalties as well as two late tries conceded will be a concern for Leo Cullen and Co.

Twenty-three-year-old out-half Antonio Rizzi kicked all of Zebre’s 12 first-half points but will have been left cursing his number nine Josh Renton at the break.

The scrum-half opted to take a quick penalty in Rizzi’s scoring range and through poor execution, the ball ended up in the hands of Kearney in the opposite corner for Leinster’s fourth try.

It was a costly and draining 10-point swing against the hosts on the stroke of half-time.

Giovanni D’Onofrio struck first after the restart to close the gap to 12 but it proved only to be a momentary lapse in Leinster’s dominance.

That was closely followed by winger Pierre Bruno being shown a yellow card, the resulting space on the flank allowing Kearney in for an acrobatic second just moments after Sheehan had brought his tally to two for the evening also.

And it was a hat-trick for the clinical Kearney in the 64th minute; he was released into space by the opportunism of Harry Byrne whose quick penalty caught Zebre unaware. Byrne found Osborne who, in turn, released Kearney, the winger had plenty to do but was able to ground despite having to carry Nicolo Casilio with him.

Zebre’s front-row replacements Eduardo Bello and Niccolo Taddia made the required impact, each powering through the province’s defensive line to pick off scores but it came much too late for the Italian club to worry Leinster.

Zebre - G Di Giulio; P Bruno, J Elliott (G Palazzani 39-h-t), E Lucchin, G D’Onofrio (Palazzani 55); A Rizzi, J Renton (N Casilio 63); P Buonfiglio (E Bello 65), M Ceciliani (N Taddia 61), M Nocera (A Tarus 55); M Kearney, I Nagle (capt) (L Krumov 57); J Bianchi (S Ortis 57), P Leavasa, R Giammaroli (L Masselli 3 (Ceciliani 65)).

Leinster – M O’Reilly; C Kelleher, J O’Brien (Jamie Osborne 53), R O’Loughlin, D Kearney; H Byrne (T Corkery 66), L McGrath (capt) (H O’Sullivan h-t); P Dooley (M Hanan 55), D Sheehan (J Tracy 55), T Clarkson (M Bent 55); R Molony, J Dunne; J Murphy, S Penny (S O’Brien 39-h-t, D Toner 65), A Soroka (S O’Brien 48).

Ref – M Mitrea (FIR)

Online Editors