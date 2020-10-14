First annual 'IRFU Academy 7s tournament' set to take place without Leinster

Leinster had had to pull out of the first of three IRFU national 7s tournaments

The first of three national Sevens tournaments over the coming weeks is set to be played in Dublin on Saturday, as Ireland will go head-to-head against Munster, Connacht and Ulster.

Due to a raft of injuries, as well as a host international call-ups, Leinster, who were due to take part, have opted to drop out.

With two further events lined up for October 31 and November 7, it is hoped that Leinster will be able to rejoin and further boost the tournament, which has been designed to give players some much-needed game time.

The tournament, which is to be called the 'IRFU Academy 7s', is hoped to become an annual event.

The World Rugby Sevens Series has been ground to a halt due to complications arising from the pandemic, and with Ireland in limbo for the last few months, the IRFU have decided to play three tournaments, which will all be held at the union's High Performance Centre where all players and staff will have been PCR tested.

Although the idea has largely been introduced to get minutes under the belts of the Ireland players, who will hope to resume their bid to qualify for next year's Olympics, it will also provide the national Sevens coaches with a chance to have a good look at the quality coming through each of the provinces, with a view to potentially getting some players involved in the setup.

Three of the six uncapped players in Ireland's current Six Nations squad came through the Sevens system, with Leinster duo Hugo Keenan and Will Connors, as well as Munster full-back Shane Daly, all hoping to win their first international caps over the coming weeks.

Anthony Eddy, Ireland's director of sevens rugby, will have a strong squad to pick from this weekend with the likes of Jordan Conroy, Billy Dardis and Terry Kennedy all in line to feature.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora is also set to be in attendance.

The provinces are largely expected to use their Academy players, although some senior guys will also be involved.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has already revealed that several of his senior players will be included.

It is understood that the provinces have been working with the Ireland sevens management in terms of preparing their teams for the rigorous demands of the shorter code.

The games will all take place on Saturday, with the four teams to play each other once.

