Finlay Bealham signs new two-year deal with Connacht

Connacht have announced that Irish international Finlay Bealham has signed a new two-year deal with the province.

Bealham is now in his tenth year at Connacht and has extended his contract at The Sportsground up to the end of the 2023-4 season.

The Australian-born prop made his senior Connacht debut in February 2014 and signed his first professional contract in the summer of that year.

A starter for Connacht in the 2016 Guinness PRO12 Grand Final, the 30-year-old has made 167 appearances for the club so far.

Bealham has also made an impact on the international scene with 18 caps, scoring two tries in Ireland’s wins over New Zealand both in Chicago in 2016, and more recently at the Aviva Stadium last month.

"I’m buzzing to be able to sign on with Connacht Rugby for two more seasons. I moved to Galway as a teenager and it quickly became my home,” said Bealham.

“Connacht have given me every opportunity to play at the highest level and we are continuing to evolve and grow in the West.

“Representing Connacht and Ireland is always an honour and is where my heart is."

Connacht head coach Andy Friend added: "Your tighthead prop is the foundation of your scrum and one of the heartbeats of your team, so to have a top shelf bloke and an International prop like Finlay agreeing to stay with us for another 2 seasons is really really pleasing.

“He knows Connacht inside out having worked his way through our ranks from our Academy, and he epitomises what hard work and self-belief can achieve.

"He’s also a huge personality and is very popular with the players, staff and supporters alike. We’re all looking forward to seeing him wear the green of Connacht and hopefully Ireland for many years ahead."