Finlay Bealham ruled out of Ireland's first test against New Zealand

Ireland have been dealt a late blow ahead of today's first Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park, as Finlay Bealham has been ruled out with Covid.

Bealham was set to be on the bench, but his place now goes to Tom O'Toole, who will wear the No 18 jersey, as Cian Healy switches to 17.

Ed Byrne was due to arrive in Auckland as extra loosehead cover, but the Leinster prop's flight was delayed, meaning he will only arrive in the country this evening.

Bealham's late withdrawal and Byrne's late arrival has prompted Andy Farrell to call on former Leinster and Ireland prop Michael Bent as an extra squad player for the first Test.

The 36-year-old left Dublin last summer, following nine years with Leinster and having made four appearances for Ireland. Since then,

Bent has been playing with his local club Taranaki Bulls.

Bent will provide prop cover in case any of the four props in the match-day squad encountered any late issues ahead of kick-off (8.05am).

Updated Ireland team: H Keenan; K Earls G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O'Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: D Heffernan, C Healy, T Toole, K Treadwell, J Conan, C Murray, J Carbery, B Aki.