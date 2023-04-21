Fineen Wycherley comes into Munster team for Sharks clash with Keith Earls set for 200th appearance

Fineen Wycherley starts for Munster against the Sharks. Image: Sportsfile.

As expected, Munster have made just one enforced change to their team to face the Sharks in tomorrow’s URC clash in Durban.

With RG Snyman ruled out with a head injury, Fineen Wycherley is promoted from the bench, with the fit-again Edwin Edogbo named among the replacements.

Academy lock Edogbo is in line for his first appearance since November after recently returning from injury.

Head coach Graham Rowntree has otherwise shown faith in the same squad that beat the Stormers in impressive fashion last weekend.

That means Joey Carbery has again been left out of the match-day 23, as the out-half’s frustrating spell continues.

The backline is unchanged with Mike Haley at full-back as in-form wingers Calvin Nash and Shane Daly keep their places on either flank.

Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch start in the centres with a half-back pairing of Conor Murray and Jack Crowley.

Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer pack down in the front-row with Archer starting on his 260th Munster appearance.

Jean Kleyn makes his 16th consecutive start in the second-row alongside Wycherley.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes complete the side.

Keith Earls is included on the bench and is in line to become the 14th player to reach the 200-cap landmark for the province.

Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey and Ben Healy also offer replacement cover.

Munster – M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Crowley, C Murray; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; P O’Mahony (capt), A Kendellen, G Coombes. Reps: S Buckley, J Wycherley, K Knox, E Edogbo, J O’Donoghue, C Casey, B Healy, K Earls.