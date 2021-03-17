Filling CJ’s boots: The current and future contenders who can replace Stander

Perhaps only when CJ Stander has long since packed his bags and returned home to South Africa, will those who have doubted his quality over the years, appreciate what he brought to the Ireland jersey.

Professional sport is a ruthless business and for all that everyone will wish Stander well, Ireland must quickly turn the page and refocus their attention on the exciting talent flooding through the Irish system.

Assuming he can recover from his current head injury, Caelan Doris is Ireland’s next long-term No 8, but Stander will nevertheless leave a considerable hole in the back-row that needs filling.

Luckily for Andy Farrell, back-row has generally been a position of strength in this country, and as such, there is no shortage of contenders to replace the soon-to-be retired 30-year-old Stander.

Ready made replacements

Tadhg Beirne

Ireland’s player of the Six Nations has taken his game to new heights over the last few weeks and his outstanding form is such that the 29-year-old has become one of the first names on the team-sheet.

The Munster man’s versatility is crucial, as he continues to prove that he can switch seamlessly between second-row and back-row. Beirne looks primed to kick on and push for inclusion with the Lions.

Peter O’Mahony

Much like Stander, some Ireland supporters still do not appreciate what the Munster captain (31) brings to the team.

Although he is a very different type of player, O’Mahony’s recent two-year central contract extension was a reminder that he remains a key part of Ireland’s plans going forward.

Jack Conan

The Bray native will be eyeing Stander’s departure as a big opportunity for him, and it will be interesting to see if the 28-year-old makes a push to play more often at blindside as opposed to No 8.

Conan faces stiff competition in Leinster, but he is a dynamic ball-carrier with a strong skill-set that can bring a fresh dimension in attack.

Rhys Ruddock

It’s a mystery to many why Ruddock hasn’t won more caps and even though injuries have often counted against him in the past, he has been excellent for Leinster this season. An abrasive ball-carrier who relishes the close exchanges, Ruddock (30) is a respected leader who players love playing alongside.

Max Deegan

Currently sidelined with an ACL injury, Deegan is still very much on the comeback trail.

Farrell capped the 24-year-old in last year’s Six Nations and is a keen admirer of Deegan’s ability to shift through the gears.

Another skillful back-row who has plenty to offer once he regains full fitness.

The coming men

Gavin Coombes

The Skibbereen native has arguably been the best player in the PRO14 this season, having delivered a string of standout performances.

Having earned a first call-up to the squad recently, Coombes (23) was unlucky to miss out on his Ireland debut.

However, it’s only a matter of time, as the talented back-row will benefit from Stander leaving Munster.

Scott Penny

It is impossible to ignore Penny’s excellent form for Leinster, as he has taken his game up another notch.

Although he looks more suited to openside, the 21-year-old has performed well at No 8 recently. Regardless of what position he ends up occupying, he has all the makings of a proper Test match animal.

Jack O’Sullivan

After a long road back from an ACL injury, the Cork man is primed for more game-time with Munster when Stander retires.

O’Sullivan (22) possess superb footwork and he has also displayed a strong ability to play all across the back-row, which will not have gone unnoticed by Farrell.

An honourable mention to the injured John Hodnett, another exciting Munster prospect, who may end up at openside.

David McCann

There is real excitement up north about last year’s Ireland U-20s captain and for good reason.

McCann has already made his breakthrough with Ulster, where he has impressed everyone in the set-up.

Still only 20, he is at the very early stages of his development, but it won’t be long before he becomes a household name.

Paul Boyle

Another former Ireland U-20s skipper, Boyle has become one of the main leaders in the Connacht dressing room despite having only just turned 24.

The Gorey native has a bit of work to do to force his way into Farrell’s plans, but he has the potential to put his hand up over the coming months.