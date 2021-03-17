| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Filling CJ’s boots: The current and future contenders who can replace Stander

Leinster's Scott Penny. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Leinster's Scott Penny. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Leinster's Scott Penny. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Leinster's Scott Penny. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

Perhaps only when CJ Stander has long since packed his bags and returned home to South Africa, will those who have doubted his quality over the years, appreciate what he brought to the Ireland jersey.

Professional sport is a ruthless business and for all that everyone will wish Stander well, Ireland must quickly turn the page and refocus their attention on the exciting talent flooding through the Irish system.

Assuming he can recover from his current head injury, Caelan Doris is Ireland’s next long-term No 8, but Stander will nevertheless leave a considerable hole in the back-row that needs filling.

Privacy