Festive rugby explainer: Leinster’s European appeal, Ulster’s loophole and Connacht’s capacity

With so much doubt hanging over society at large right now, it would be a stretch to say the rugby public is awash with its usual level of excitement at this time of year.

Last weekend’s decimated second round of the Champions Cup provided yet another reminder that sport remains in a very precarious position. The upcoming inter-pro derbies will hopefully provide some relief to life’s other pressing stresses, yet the rising case numbers means there is no guarantee the games will go off without a hitch.

What we do know is that crowd numbers in the Republic of Ireland will be severely limited, which will come as a blow to many who had already snapped up tickets, while last year’s postponement of Munster’s St Stephen’s Day game at home to Leinster is further evidence of how quickly the landscape can change.

Here we take a look at the issues hanging over rugby at the moment.

What’s the latest with Leinster’s European saga?

Four days after Leinster were controversially forced to forfeit their Champions Cup pool game against Montpellier, the anger within the province remains.

It is understood that Leinster have sent a formal letter to tournament organisers outlining their intention to appeal the 28-0 win that was awarded to the French side.

Leinster’s disgust stems from the fact that they kept in regular contact with the relevant authorities, and although they had clearance from Irish government and HSE officials, the game in France was ultimately called off due to the EPCR’s Match Risk Assessment Committee’s concerns around the number of positive cases within their squad.

The province was hit with hefty expenses on the back of extra testing, as well as the travel and hotel costs involved in organising the trip to France. Having been informed that there was no possible date for re-fixtures available in the congested calendar, EPCR then said the other games involving French teams, which were called off, would be postponed to a later date.

You can understand why Leinster are so furious, and while they are awaiting a response to their appeal, head coach Leo Cullen is set to address the media this afternoon.

What’s going on with tickets for Sunday’s Munster-Leinster game?

With a reduced capacity of 5,000 supporters, Munster’s coffers will be hit hard, as the eagerly-anticipated clash had already sold out.

That means tickets sold on general sale for Munster’s upcoming home games against Leinster, Ulster and Wasps have been declared void, with refunds set to be issued. Season ticket and 10-year ticket holders will be given priority, with Munster confirming that their ticket office will contact relevant parties.

Is it the same story for Connacht’s trip to Belfast?

Not quite, as there are currently no restrictions on outdoor crowd numbers in Northern Ireland.

However, you need only look across the pond at the escalating situation in the Premier League.

Ulster hope to welcome a decent crowd to Ravenhill, as a spokesperson said: “There are no formal government restrictions on outdoor crowds, but we are managing the numbers internally to ensure as safe and comfortable a matchday experience as possible.”

Can Connacht have 5,000 fans against Munster on New Year’s Day?

Unfortunately not. The new government restrictions mean that whatever figure is lower between 50pc capacity or 5,000, that will be the permitted attendance. So, considering the Sportsground’s capacity is 6,129, Connacht will be allowed to have just over 3,000 fans.

Like Munster, Connacht have had to refund all general match tickets, but season tickets and those who purchased the Munster/Leicester/Stormers package are still valid.

What about the travel involved in the United Rugby Championship (URC)?

It won’t come as any surprise to learn that URC chiefs have rescheduled the round of matches involving South African sides, which were due to take place on the second weekend of January.

Leinster’s home clash with Lions on January 7 and Connacht’s Galway meeting with the Stormers a day later have been moved to the weekend of February 25/26 when Ireland are also due to play Italy in the Six Nations.

Munster are set to return to South Africa to face the Bulls and Lions in March, coinciding with the final two weekends of the Six Nations.

Leinster are offering refunds for match tickets for the Lions game, while season tickets will remain valid for the re-fixed date.