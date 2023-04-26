Fervour of La Rochelle reminds Ronan O’Gara very much of Munster

Ronan O’Gara has admitted he can sense a mood within his Champions Cup double-seeking La Rochelle side which is similar to his glory days with Munster when the Irish province claimed two titles in three years.

After his current club’s raucous support helped guarantee a 42,000 Bordeaux semi-final sell-out against Exeter Chiefs this Sunday, the former Ireland out-half says there is a fervour within his squad as they seek back-to-back triumphs.

And he also likened the passion of his club’s fan base – who have sold out the Stadium Marcel-Deflandre for almost 80 successive home games – to that of the famous Red Army who conquered Europe a generation ago.

“There is more energy than usual,” he said from his team’s training HQ yesterday. “We have a lot of players available and we can’t wait until Sunday. The atmosphere in the room reminded me of the one I felt in my time at Munster.

“Of course, that is the reason for my presence at the club. This is what shocked me the most when I moved with Racing a few years ago. Deflandre’s fervour stayed with me and when I got home I said to my wife: ‘We have to go to La Rochelle!’

​“Selling out the stadium shows the pride the supporters have for the club. It marks me. I can’t guarantee them that the players will have the level that I expect of them, but what is non-negotiable is that they play with pride and honesty.

“The public respects that, they are real supporters capable of judging but who like their team to be proud. The cohesion between the public and the players gives a real identity to our team. There are many similarities with Munster values. We are a little different here. But the guys are stimulated, there is more energy, we can’t wait to be there.”

Ronan O'Gara is looking to lead La Rochelle to back-to-back Champions Cup successes. Photo: Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

One of his players, Will Skelton, may stand 6ft 8in tall and weigh just over 22 stone, but when you’re not remotely the tallest – or heaviest – in your family, there is always a pressing need to fight for every scrap.

Although Skelton has already zoomed into Eddie Jones’s first team meeting as Wallabies boss, his immediate focus is on how O’Gara is zoning in on ensuring his side maintain their startling presence to the summit of European rugby.

And how he has been deploying his European experiences as a player into a motivational tool for an ever-changing cast.

“This year, because every season you have a new group, he’s tried to put that win in Marseille away and not reflect on it too much,” explains Skelton, alluding to last year’s victory against Leinster.

“If we keep looking back on last year, we won’t see what we can do this season and next season. It was a totally different group he had – different personalities – and I think the way he adapted was great.

“We know what this competition means to him, of course. He says it all the time, that he has a lot more experience in this competition than us. He’s won competitions, lost competitions. He knows, especially when we play guys in the URC now, that when they play in Europe, it is their World Cup.

“You don’t put everything into the URC, as Europe is the pinnacle for the Irish and Welsh teams. We try to put that emphasis during the week so that we’re ready and up for it, which is a bit different for the French, where the Top 14 is the big cup you want to win.

“So, he’s definitely changed that in the club. He knows when to put it on us, to switch and give us a hug. That’s what we’ve needed. In terms of coaching, he’s been great. His detail is spot on, he’s got some great support coaches as well.

​“He’s emotional but tries to take the emotion away from us, so we can just be free on the field and not bubble over. He tries to take that away in the week so we can express ourselves on the weekend.”

Key to that will be O’Gara’s searing impression that, despite the fiercely parochial nature of the Top 14, European competition remains pre-eminent.

“It’s a great tournament, probably the best club rugby tournament in the world,” acknowledges Skelton, who has played in enough to be able to tell the difference.

“You get to play different teams in Europe and now the South Africans as well. You get to travel, play different styles of rugby. You get to test yourself against the best. For me, playing in Europe in these big games, it’s the pinnacle.”

Skelton and O’Gara are doubly determined to scale its heights once more.