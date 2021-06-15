| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Farrell wants new leaders to rally around Ireland’s skipper Ryan

Leinster and Ireland's James Ryan. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Leinster and Ireland's James Ryan. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Leinster and Ireland's James Ryan. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Leinster and Ireland's James Ryan. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

When James Ryan closed his eyes and thought of the summer of 2021 he wasn’t dreaming about leading Ireland against Japan and the United States.

Fate, in the form of Warren Gatland, has dealt the Leinster second-row a different hand than what he might have envisaged and Andy Farrell has wrapped a proverbial arm around him as he looks to channel the young man’s disappointment into positivity for Ireland.

Ryan’s omission from the Lions squad that gathered in Jersey yesterday came as a shock to many including the national team coach who said he rates him as “world class” yesterday.

Privacy