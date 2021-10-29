Farrell: Rugby in ‘safe hands’ when it comes to head injuries

Andy Farrell believes rugby is in a better place now due the the extra vigilance around head injuries. Photo: Sportsfile

Andy Farrell believes rugby is in a “fantastic” place when it comes to the treatment of head injuries and concussion.

The Ireland head coach was speaking in the wake of comments from his No 8 Caelan Doris about the symptoms he suffered before being stood down for three months last season and news that a number of rugby league stars of Farrell’s era are taking legal action against their governing body after being diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

Their action follows a similar move by a number of ex-union stars including World Cup winner Steve Thompson last year.

Farrell played with and against Bobbie Goulding who gave a harrowing account of his own issues, while as a coach and a father to a current player he’s acutely aware of the issue.

“It’s very hard, isn’t it, to see anyone suffering in any walk of life?” he said.

“We certainly feel for them all.

“I feel fortunate that I came through that era that was a little bit more testing in that regard, but I feel with where the game is at now, we’re in a fantastic place.

“I think World Rugby are extremely vigilant in this area and rightfully so. Our boys feel like they’re being treated and cared for in the right manner. We take that extremely seriously.

“I think, going forward, for the kids playing the game and the parents who worry about these type of things, I think the game is in safe hands going forward because of the extra vigilance around this subject.”

