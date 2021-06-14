Farrell confirms omission of Sexton, Healy and Earls won’t affect Lions cover chances

Andy Farrell has confirmed that Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy and Keith Earls' omission from the Ireland squad for next month's summer Tests against Japan and the USA will not impact the veteran trio's chances of being called up by the Lions as injury cover.

The Ireland head coach has decided to give captain Sexton, Healy and Earls the summer off, as he looks to build strength in depth by naming 11 uncapped players in the squad.

Farrell, who may link up with the Lions ahead of the Test series in South Africa, revealed that Warren Gatland was fully aware of the thinking behind leaving Sexton, Healy and Earls out of the Ireland squad.

“Warren is certainly aware of all of this and Keith is certainly in that bracket as well because he was playing some outstanding rugby during that Six Nations so I’m sure he’s on the radar as well.

Farrell is hoping that the extra time off will allow Sexton, Healy and Earls to hit the ground running next season.

"I spoke to him yesterday. We are very lucky here that we see the right people about the right thing. The specialists are the ones who make the judgement and as far as the specialists are concerned, Johnny is good to go. There’s no problems there whatsoever and who am I to go against that."

"And the reason for that is it gives opportunities to other lads and these lads understand that and hopefully agree with that and for them to have a proper rest and on top of that come back and have a proper pre-season where they can make gains with their body and come back into the start of next season with the fire burning rapidly is going to benefit us all in the long-term.

“For Johnny, Cian, Keith and a few other lads as well they will now probably get eight or nine weeks of a pre-season, which they can probably make gains with while other lads might get four or five. So, there is a reason behind that.

"I've spoken to Warren a couple of times and I'm more than happy, obviously, to help out because it's an unbelievable honour to be involved in the Lions," Farrell added.

"Where it stands at this moment in time is that Warren has left a spot open there and he wants to see how the workload goes in the first week or so of the camps. If he needs any help in and around all of that, I'm happy to help.

"The experience that they've got there in the coaching staff is top-class and the experience they've got in the management group is top-class as well, so I'm sure they'll be fine."