Farcical ending sums up shambolic nature of Rainbow Cup​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Rainbow Cup was supposed to provide a taste of what is to come next season, with the final culminating in a fascinating showcase between the best PRO14 team and South Africa’s strongest franchise.

Instead, we have been left with a farcical situation whereby one of the league’s perennial whipping boys will face a South African side without its Springbok stars.

In Benetton’s defence, they have played by the rules as much as everyone else, and they cannot be blamed for the cancellation of their game against Ospreys on Saturday, as it was the Welsh side who are dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19.

But there is no getting away from the fact that Benetton’s path to next week’s final has been secured by a walk-over and two of the four games they actually played, coming against a hapless Zebre side, who continue to bring little or nothing to the party.

It has been quite the turnaround for Benetton, who after failing to win any of their 16 PRO14 games last season, managed to hammer Glasgow and also beat 14-man Connacht.

No doubt, Italian rugby will be boosted by seeing one of their teams competing in a final on home soil, yet it is probably just as well that Rassie Erasmus will pull his Springboks from the Bulls or the Sharks because otherwise, it would almost certainly have been an ugly one-sided affair.

Read More

As it is, Benetton may actually have a fighting chance against whichever depleted South African side they face, yet that sums up the frustratingly disjointed nature of the Rainbow Cup.

Games have dragged on, the captain’s challenge has been an unmitigated disaster, while even if there were some entertaining encounters along the way, no one could make sense of how the fixtures were set beyond derby games.

At a time when each of the unions were cash-strapped, the money from the South African TV deal may have helped, but at what cost?

Last season’s PRO14 was curtailed to accelerate the start of a new league that, given its cross-hemisphere nature, felt utterly doomed before it had even begun.

Munster were set to go into tomorrow’s game against Zebre looking to pick up a bonus point win and hope that the Ospreys did them a favour in their clash with Benetton.

This is certainly a bitterly disappointing outcome for Munster, who nailed their colours to the mast by setting out their intention to win the tournament in the hope of finally ending their 10-year wait for a trophy.

Perhaps it will be a blessing in disguise that the long drought will not be ended by lifting a Mickey Mouse trophy that in reality, very few people will remember in years to come. But Munster only have themselves to blame as their home defeat to Connacht has proved extremely costly.

It has been a season like no other in so many ways and when it finally ends in Treviso next weekend, hopefully that is the last we hear of the shambolic Rainbow Cup.