‘F****** nonsense’ – Eddie Jones on Danny Cipriani’s claim in his book that he acted like a ‘horny teenager’

Eddie Jones, the former England head coach, has struck back in a war of words with Danny Cipriani, branding the latter’s allegations against him acting like “a horny teenager” as “absurd” and a “fabrication”.

Jones, who is preparing for the start of Australia’s Rugby World Cup campaign this week, addressed the claim that he had asked Cipriani to divulge details over his sex life with television presenter Kirsty Gallagher.

In an extract from his autobiography, Who Am I?, which has been serialised by The Times and The Sunday Times, Cipriani described Jones approaching him at an England training camp in 2016 and asking: “Mate, doesn’t Kirsty Gallacher live around here? Haven’t you shagged her? What’s she like?”

Jones is currently preparing Australia for their World Cup opener against Georgia on Saturday, but described the allegations as “f****** nonsense” and told the Daily Mail that he found them to be “very sad”.

“We didn’t have a close relationship, so I’m hardly going to engage in a conversation like that with him,” Jones said of Cipriani.

“To be quite frank, it’s a complete fabrication. We didn’t select him. When players don’t get selected, they always have an axe to grind – we know that.

“He’s selling a book, so nothing surprises me when players want to sell books. It’s absurd. It’s almost too absurd to talk about. I think it’s very sad for him that he feels he has to make something up to sell his book.”

Jones added: “That’s hardly the sort of language I would use. It’s not how I speak to players. In all the years I’ve coached, there would be very few conversations like that with players.

“It’s not to say I haven’t had a conversation like that, but there would have been very few – and certainly not with Cipriani.”

Jones stressed that a long career in coaching had taught him to keep “an appropriate distance” from players and suggested that he had last contacted Cipriani in 2020 via text message upon the death of his former girlfriend, Caroline Flack, “to ask if he was alright”.

Cipriani’s last of his 16 international caps came under Jones on the 2018 tour of South Africa, when the fly-half played an instrumental role in securing a 25-10 victory over the Springboks by setting up Jonny May’s try.