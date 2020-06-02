Explainer: What to expect from new rules as Super Rugby tweaks offer window into game's new dawn

WHEN rugby returns to our screens in the early hours of the morning on Saturday week, it will look a little different.

Although the New Zealand Rugby Union have rejected World Rugby’s optional law trials for their Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, they yesterday announced a pair of law tweaks that will significantly alter the matches they affect.

Given this is a once-off competition between the country’s five professional franchises, the governing body had carte blanche to make changes.

The one that will affect the play most is the strict enforcement of the laws around the breakdown, where referees are being encouraged to punish the tackler if he does not roll away in the direction of the sideline instantly after completing the contact.

Ball carriers will only be allowed one dynamic move after a tackle, while crawling forward with the ball will be met with the whistle.

And, in a move that will, if enforced properly, enhance the game greatly, the ref and his assistants are being asked to place an “extra focus” on the defensive offside line with the onus on defenders to be “clearly onside” to provide more attacking space.

The tweaks are designed to encourage “a contest that is faster, fairer, safer and easier to understand”.

Spectacular

If they result in quicker ball and slower line-speed, the results could be spectacular given the quality attacking talent on display.

The rest of the rugby world will be watching New Zealand closely, if only to find out how they’re getting on behind closed doors and with their Covid-19 protocols.

Such is the success of the way they’ve suppressed the virus thus far, they’re even talking about allowing crowds in by July.

But if they are successful and reward attacking, inventive play then the law tweaks could be adopted elsewhere.

Those breakdown changes are not the only alterations, because draws could be a thing of the past if the ‘Golden Point’ proves a popular addition.

Draws are rare enough in rugby and always result in people talking about kissing their sisters. The 2017 Lions Series finished in a tie, leaving Eden Park deflated and both sets of players wondering how to react.

With the ‘Golden Point’, the two teams will get a 10-minute window to score a try, drop-goal or penalty to win the game. It might be a little gimmicky, but again the idea is to bring up the excitement levels and bring about grandstand finishes.

Anyone who has watched an NFL game go to overtime will appreciate the potential for drama.

The third innovation will see teams being allowed replace a red-carded player after 20 minutes.

This is perhaps the most controversial of the tweaks, but the thinking is that losing a player for the majority of a match can imbalance it.

It seems fair in the increasing cases where a player is sent off for a mistake like taking out an opponent in the air or slipping too high in the tackle, but it may lack the justice of a player getting his or her marching orders after an eye-gouge or punch.

Still, it’s an idea worth trialling. The impact of a red card is substantial and it is imperative to get fair and even contests on the pitch.

New Zealand have opted not to take up World Rugby’s trials designed to limit the close contacts players have with one another during matches which included outlawing scrum resets and a greater focus on high tackles.

The IRFU have not made their position on those laws clear and may be led by the competitions their teams play in, but the governing body will be keen to see someone take on the proposals to see how the lack of scrum resets could speed up the game.

They are also intent on getting the tackle height down to reduce the number of concussions in the game.

Investment firm CVC are now at the table and driving the marketing of the sport in this neck of the woods.

If they like what the New Zealanders are offering and believe it can attract additional eyeballs, then they have bought themselves the right to demand changes.

It might not be in place when the existing PRO14 resumes with the curtailed conclusion of the campaign in August, but the 2020/’21 season might look quite different.

Traditionalists won’t approve, but the bean-counters can point to the financial impact of the current crisis that has hammered the sport and argue that anything that makes it more exciting and attractive to television viewers is worth doing.