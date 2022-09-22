Explainer: Wasps and Worcester in trouble – what is going wrong in English club rugby?

London Irish's Henry Arundell (right) scores his sides seventh try during the Gallagher Premiership match at Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.

Wasps and Worcester are fighting for their futures amid a major credit crunch right across the Gallagher Premiership.

Here, Independent.ie examines what is going wrong in English club rugby’s beleaguered top-flight.

What has happened to Wasps?

Wasps Head Coach Lee Blackett during the Gallagher Premiership match at Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.

Bosses at the Coventry club have confirmed their “intention to appoint administrators”, amid a battle to stave off a winding-up petition from HMRC.

What does that mean?

(left to right, back to front) Newcastle Falcons head coach Dave Walder, Worchester Warriors head coach Steve Diamond, Bath Rugby head of rugby Johann van Graan, Wasps' head coach Lee Blackett, Harlequins head coach Tabai Matson, Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall, London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney, Glouchester Rugby head coach George Skivington, Exeter Rugby director of rugby Rob Baxter, Leicester Rugby head coach Steve Borthwick, Sale Rugby director of rugby Alex Sanderson, and Northampton Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson during the Gallagher Premiership season launch at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture date: Thursday September 1, 2022.

The taxman will call in Wasps’ debts should the club be unable to prove ability to pay back what they owe. Wasps’ latest move is an attempt to generate a stay of execution from HMRC’s order.

Are Wasps in administration then?

Stephen Vaughan, Wasps Group Chief Executive, and Dave Boddy, Coventry City Chief Executive, at the RICOH Arena in Coventry, after it was announced Coventry City would be returning to the stadium for their home fixtures from next season. Picture Date Wednesday March 10, 2021.

Wasps insist they have not entered administration, but have signalled the intention to do just that should current talks aimed at acquiring investment not succeed.

What are the risks to Wasps?

Premiership Rugby | Statement from Wasps Holding Limited. Click below to read the full statement from the club ������ https://t.co/OBRtchJilb — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) September 21, 2022

Premiership rules mean automatic relegation for any club slipping into administration. The financial fall-out of any such penalty could see the club fold.

How have Wasps come to this point?

A general view of the Ricoh Arena, Coventry. Issue date: Sunday April 25, 2021.

Wasps heralded saving the club from the brink when securing a move from High Wycombe to Coventry in 2014. The club bought the Coventry Building Society Arena with high hopes of big crowds and bulging coffers. But not even a supporter bond issue in 2015 could revive continued financial issues. Wasps admitted being unable to repay that £35m bond on schedule to supporters in July, with the club seeking refinancing options.

What about Worcester then?

Worcester are facing a battle to continue to operate from one day to the next. Owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring have insisted for more than a week that a deal is close to being completed with new buyers. But no evidence of that deal has yet been produced.

Why are Worcester in trouble?

Worcester Warriors' Steve Diamond during the Gallagher Premiership season launch at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture date: Thursday September 1, 2022.

The Warriors are saddled with more than £25m of debt, with an HMRC winding-up order due in October. Players and staff at the Sixways club have not received their full wages, with the lack of funds leading to major operational shortcomings.

What will happen to Worcester now?

File photo dated 12-12-2016 of Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney, who is recovering in hospital after suffering a pulmonary embolism, the governing body has confirmed. Issue date: Tuesday May 3, 2022.

English club governors at the Rugby Football Union have been so concerned by the Warriors’ plight as to issue a stark ultimatum: prove future funding and a long-term plan to rejuvenate the club by 5pm on Monday, September 26 or be suspended from all competitions.

Why are so many clubs struggling?

London Irish's Henry Arundell (right) scores his sides seventh try during the Gallagher Premiership match at Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.

The pandemic’s impact cannot be ignored but Wasps’ problems long predate Covid-19. Worcester equally cannot hide behind Covid as a catch-all excuse. Rising wages for top players and coaches, despite salary-cap curbs, a constant contest to lure in punters and continued battles to boost match excitement are all major factors.

So where does English club rugby go from here?

File photo dated 01-01-2022 of Exeter Chiefs' head coach Rob Baxter. The 2022-23 Gallagher Premiership season kicks off on Friday with a west country derby between Bristol and Bath at Ashton Gate. It is the 26th Premiership campaign, and 11-time champions Leicester will defend the crown they won after a thrilling Twickenham final against Saracens. Here, the PA news agency looks at the 13 runners and riders, including player signings and departures. Issue date: Monday September 5, 2022.

Exeter boss Rob Baxter admitted that English rugby might simply have too many clubs. Sustainability will be a major watch-word for the coming weeks and months. The authorities will do everything to avoid either Wasps or Worcester going to the wall. But the wider argument over the Premiership’s best long-term plan will rage on.