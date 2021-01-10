| 4.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: The state of play with the Six Nations, Champions Cup and PRO14 as Covid ravages the rugby calendar

There are question marks surrounding the Six Nations due to the escalating Covid-19 situation in Ireland and the UK. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Close

There are question marks surrounding the Six Nations due to the escalating Covid-19 situation in Ireland and the UK. Photo by Sportsfile

There are question marks surrounding the Six Nations due to the escalating Covid-19 situation in Ireland and the UK. Photo by Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

There are question marks surrounding the Six Nations due to the escalating Covid-19 situation in Ireland and the UK. Photo by Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

JUST as it was last March, rugby is on the verge of shutdown, as fears over cross-border travel rapidly grow in line with the continued worrying spread of Covid-19.

The Christmas period was always likely to be easier to manage given the number of local derbies, but the postponement of Munster’s St Stephen’s Day clash with Leinster offered a sobering reminder that every fixtures is vulnerable to the virus’s impact.

As we enter what is traditionally the busiest period of the year, when travel between countries becomes a weekly occurrence, the sport finds itself in another difficult position.

Related Content

Privacy