Experimental Ireland offer exciting glimpse of what might lie ahead

Ireland's Sam Monaghan soars high to win a lineout during yesterday’s Test match against Japan in Shizuoka, which Ireland won 57-22. Photo: Sportsfile

Brendan Fanning Twitter Email

Regardless of age, your first time in Japan is a jaw-dropper. Even if you’re in a state of exhaustion from the journey across the world, the senses still register detail in the sheer difference of everything. In a country where nothing is cheap, at least every experience is a bonus.

This much was evident in the IRFU-produced footage coming from the tourists’ camp last week. For all concerned, it is genuinely an adventure. The folks in head office have gone all-in on their use of what they refer to as BTS (behind the scenes) content to get their message across.

