Experimental Ireland offer exciting glimpse of what might lie ahead

Regardless of age, your first time in Japan is a jaw-dropper. Even if you’re in a state of exhaustion from the journey across the world, the senses still register detail in the sheer difference of everything. In a country where nothing is cheap, at least every experience is a bonus.

This much was evident in the IRFU-produced footage coming from the tourists’ camp last week. For all concerned, it is genuinely an adventure. The folks in head office have gone all-in on their use of what they refer to as BTS (behind the scenes) content to get their message across.

Between head coach Greg McWilliams and his new helping hand John McKee, the women are being guided by men with a very solid body of work. Neither can you miss the presence of a substantial support staff covering all the bases. This is no cheapskate operation where the girls are struggling for kit and getting changed out the back beside a skip. It’s a fully-resourced two-Test tour with all the bells and whistles.

So in extracting value from the public relations soundtrack of the tour, the use of BTS is important. By Thursday however, when the team for yesterday’s opener was announced, it took a turn off the main route and explored what might have looked like scenic territory, but in fact was scrubland. This is where punctures occur.

If McWilliams had stayed on route one, with its script about togetherness and hard work and appreciation of a great opportunity to develop, then he would have been fine. But he couldn’t resist the potential cover of downplaying the result before a ball had been kicked. So when asked what he wanted from his team in yesterday’s Test he replied: “I really hope they can go out at the weekend and make mistakes ...”

Of course the context, which followed after a brief pause, was that he wanted them to be brave enough to try stuff and not worry about getting it wrong, for there would be a value in learning on the job. But the moment the words tumbled out of his mouth they sounded from another world. One where winning doesn’t matter.

When RTÉ latched onto that snippet in their Six One news bulletin that evening, it sounded even worse. Even in context, it is dodgy for a team ranked seventh in the world to present a Test match against opponents ranked six places lower as anything other than a battle to see who can win.

McWilliams had plenty to be worried about: the Sevens stars are elsewhere, and he was pitching in four new caps in challenging conditions, with another couple to come off the bench. But when the sides met last November Ireland were able to overcome playing for more than 50 minutes with only 14 women after Hannah O’Connor was sent off.

Their go-to that day was grunt, and it was revisited again in Shizuoka yesterday in times of trouble. To be 15-0 down half-way through the first quarter qualifies as trouble. Wrapped up in that, however, were two bits of good news: there was plenty of time to chase down the lead, and the set-piece was a source of comfort and sustenance.

McWilliams and McKee surely had budgeted for something like this in their list of ‘what-ifs’. Included on the manifest of response was to go short and beat up their hosts. It immediately yielded dividends. Sometimes it would be a maul that never stopped from start to finish. Other times there was a greater gap between launchpad and splash down.

For example, Aoife Dalton’s try, which gave Ireland a 19-15 lead that had seemed a long way off when they were struggling to defend, was the end product of six phases close-in. Every collision was won by girls in green, every contact sapped another bit of energy from the legs of their hosts, and the final flat pass from debutante outhalf Dannah O’Brien to Dalton, another new cap, was a perfect settler after a rough start.

What is it like making your international debut at 10, just 18 years of age and away from home, in heavy humidity? Tricky. O’Brien is out of the traps now. So is Méabh Deely at fullback, who has the gas to exploit gaps that open up when opponents are not doing their jobs.

The recent series between New Zealand and Ireland reminded us that making definitive predictions based on the first Test is unwise. But it’s hard to see Ireland not coming home on a 2-0 scoreline — not great for Japan heading to the World Cup in New Zealand in October where Ireland had planned to be taking part. McWilliams and Co are in the business of rebuilding that brand after it unraveled in last year’s RWC qualifiers, a meltdown that did not happen on his watch. Much of his method, by way of repair, is to focus on good culture, without which no group will succeed.

We hope that includes savage detail on the basics of rugby football: catch/pass. It is the great weakness in the women’s game around the world and its single biggest obstacle to becoming a reliably watchable entertainment product. It also facilitates winning.

Even on an adventure of learning there’s nothing wrong with that.