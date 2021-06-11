Experienced squad selected as Ireland men’s Rugby Sevens enter last chance saloon for Olympic qualification 

Ireland men's Sevens' hopes of securing the last place at this summer's Tokyo Olympics will come down to next week's World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco.

Billy Dardis will once again captain Ireland, who are one of 10 teams vying to secure the much-coveted ticket to Japan.

Anthony Eddy has selected an experienced group to travel to Monaco, with 12 players having featured on the World Rugby Sevens Series previously for Ireland, while uncapped duo Gavin Mullin and Ulster winger Aaron Sexton complete the panel.

Harry McNulty, who has played 48 World Series matches, has returned to the squad and features alongside last season's World Series top try-scorer Jordan Conroy, with the likes of Foster Horan, Ian Fitzpatrick, Terry Kennedy and Daris bringing a wealth of experience to the group.

Anthony Eddy‘s side will kick off their campaign against Zimbabwe (Kick-off 9.50am local time/8.50am Irish time) on Saturday, 19 June, before facing Mexico (12.12pm/11.12am) and Tonga (3.24pm/2.24pm) in further Pool A games that day.

Tonga will be able to call upon 24-times capped former All Black Malakai Fekitoa, after he switched his allegiance to his native Tonga by using the Olympic Sevens loophole.

Ireland will conclude the pool stages on Sunday, 20 June against Samoa (1.17pm/12.17pm), with the top two teams from each Pool progressing through to the semi-finals. The final will take place at 7.07pm local time/6.07pm Irish time on Sunday, 20 June.

Commenting on his selection for Monaco, Eddy said: "I am really happy with the squad, and I must admit there were some really tough decisions as the competition within the squad has been at an all-time high in recent weeks.

"A number of players have been preparing for this tournament and opportunity for a number of years and they all know exactly what is at stake. I know they will be determined to be at their best and put in a performance over the weekend that they can be proud of. All the teams participating are chasing the same outcome so we must be at our best and we are looking forward to it."

Ireland Men's Sevens Squad:

Jack Kelly (Dublin University)

Harry McNulty (LA Giltinis)

Foster Horan (Lansdowne)

Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne)

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries)

Gavin Mullin (UCD)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary's College)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Aaron Sexton (Malone/Ulster)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College).

Ireland Sevens Schedule, World Rugby Sevens Repechage:

Saturday, 19 June:

Ireland v Zimbabwe, 9.50am local time/8.5oam Irish time

Ireland v Mexico, 12.12pm local time/11.12am Irish time

Ireland v Tonga, 3.24pm local time/2.24pm Irish time

Sunday, 20 June:

Ireland v Samoa, 1.17pm local time/12.17pm Irish time