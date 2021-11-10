| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Expensive seats, blocked views and drunk fans – rugby’s matchday experience needs to improve

Brendan Fanning

Ireland vs Japan failed to sell out last weekend. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Ireland vs Japan failed to sell out last weekend. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Ireland vs Japan failed to sell out last weekend. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Ireland vs Japan failed to sell out last weekend. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Just before kick off in the Scotland versus Australia Test last Sunday, a Scottish pal texted a picture of himself and family enjoying the day out in Murrayfield.

After many years in the press box this was the first time himself, the missus and their two adult sons had gone to a Test match together. It was a decent day in Edinburgh, Scotland had a good side out and all were having a good time. What could possibly go wrong?

During the course of the afternoon, he updated with a few more messages. At first these were game-related. Then they slid into something else: a rant about being unable to see the pitch for more than a minute without some punter, on the way to or from the bar, blocking his view. Spoiled by life in the press box this was a new experience for him. Shelling out €300 for a game he couldn’t see?

Most Watched

Privacy