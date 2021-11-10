Expensive seats, blocked views and drunk fans – rugby’s matchday experience needs to improve

Just before kick off in the Scotland versus Australia Test last Sunday, a Scottish pal texted a picture of himself and family enjoying the day out in Murrayfield.

After many years in the press box this was the first time himself, the missus and their two adult sons had gone to a Test match together. It was a decent day in Edinburgh, Scotland had a good side out and all were having a good time. What could possibly go wrong?

During the course of the afternoon, he updated with a few more messages. At first these were game-related. Then they slid into something else: a rant about being unable to see the pitch for more than a minute without some punter, on the way to or from the bar, blocking his view. Spoiled by life in the press box this was a new experience for him. Shelling out €300 for a game he couldn’t see?

Our first encounter with this was in the Cake Tin, as the Kiwis call their stadium in Wellington. It was on the 2005 Lions tour and because of the size of the travelling media corps a raft of seats in the stand had been commandeered. We’d definitely have been better off watching it back in the hotel.

The first thing that hit you was the noise. Not a guttural roar in reaction to what was happening in the game, rather a constant hum unrelated to match events. It was accompanied by ascending and descending lines, ant like when looked at from the other side of the field, of hunter-gatherers stocking up on pies and pints. It never stopped. All we were missing was a voiceover from David Attenborough.

Of course, it caught on north of the equator as well. Soon enough the same scene was unfolding up here, with punters horsing food and drink into them almost oblivious to the action on the field.

Read More

Depending on the amount of drink consumed, the behaviour could range from vocal and exuberant to plain obnoxious. Or, worse still, audience participation could be on the cards.

It’s probably safe to say Callum Rowe had no comprehension of the fallout when he accepted a bet to hop the fence in the Principality Stadium on Saturday where Wales were trying to overcome South Africa.

Timing is everything, and Rowe’s leg-over took him into the flight path of Liam Williams who was hoping to land in the Springbok in-goal area. Flight aborted. The scores were tied 15-15 at the time. As the stewards dragged Rowe out of the ground, some of those who chose to stay in their seats chucked beer at him. The irony was beautiful.

"You could have stewards shoulder-to-shoulder all around the ground, but that would spoil the experience of the fans trying to watch the game,” the former general manager of the Principality Stadium, Gerry Toms, said of the challenge to protect the pitch. “It is a delicate balance.”

We are not immune to all this over here. The anthems before the Ireland versus Japan game saw the Zelig wannabe Jarvo 69 appear on the end of the line of Brave Blossoms, an overgrown weed in a border of colour. He had managed the same stunt with the All Blacks in Cardiff the previous week. The security implications of this are obvious. Surely the balance Toms spoke of would be much easier to effect if it was a criminal offence to encroach onto the playing surface unless invited to do so?

The IRFU say they have reviewed the security on the day with the Aviva and that an apology was provided to the Japan squad after the match. Moreover, they would support such legislation were it enacted. Well, of course they would.

What they chose not to answer was whether or not they have any interest in restricting the drinking to bar areas, leaving the stands for those who want to watch the match.

“This action was from a serial ‘prankster’ and is unrelated to the sale or availability of any in-stadium refreshments,” their spokesman, Stephen McNamara said.

We didn’t suggest the two were linked. Maybe the Jarvo clown – real name Daniel Jarvis – was sober as a judge. You’d need your wits about you to carry that off. But it’s hardly a quantum leap between improving the matchday experience for those paying top whack for tickets and tightening security around the playing area.

In Croke Park, for example, the GAA long since went down the road of keeping booze on the bar-side of the stadium, thus cutting down on spectator traffic in the aisles, improving the appeal of the main event: the match. As for space invaders, it’s a game stadium director Peter McKenna reckons should be taken off the playlist.

“We’d much prefer that it would be punishable more seriously for people coming onto the playing surface,” he tells us. “I’d support that. Someone coming onto the pitch trying to disrupt the game is a danger to the players and themselves.”

Back in Murrayfield, our mate had calmed down before realising he was in the frame for the Calcutta Cup game, opening Scotland’s Six Nations campaign in February. That would be €515 before he, the missus, or the lads consider having a dram. Woe betide the punter who blocks his line of vision for that one.