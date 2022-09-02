Exiles condemn slow-starting Munster to back-to-back defeats

Malakai Fekitoa of Munster is tackled by Caolan Englefield of London Irish during the pre-season friendly at Musgrave Park in Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Graham Rowntree will go into his first league campaign in charge of Munster on the back of two home defeats after Declan Kidney’s London Irish were good value for their win at Musgrave Park.

Munster, similar to last week’s loss to Gloucester, produced a poor first half, and while they improved in the third quarter, there is a lot of work to be done by the new coaching team before their URC opener.

The Munster revival was led by new signings Malakai Fekitoa and debutant Antoine Frisch, while another interval replacement Mike Haley made a big impact, scoring their first try after 48 minutes. London Irish led 12-0 at the break and should have been much further in front after dominating against a Munster side who produced a string of errors in the set-piece and the loose.

Winger Ollie Hassell-Collins was the dominant figure in the opening half but it was full-back James Stokes who got them off the mark inside two minutes with a superb run, with Paddy Jackson converting.

Munster – S Zebo (M Haley h-t, (T Butler 75)); C Nash (L Coombes 4), C Farrell (M Fekitoa h-t), R Scannell (A Frisch h-t), S Daly; B Healy (J Crowley h-t), N Cronin (P Patterson h-t); J Wycherley (L O’Connor h-t), S Buckley (D Barron h-t, C Moore 62)), K Knox (R Salanoa 57); J Kleyn (E Edogbo 60), E O’Connor (T Ahern h-t); F Wycherley, J O’Donoghue, A Kendellen (D Okeke 51).

London Irish – J Stokes (H Arundell 60); M Williams (A Harmes 54), C Rona (T Hitchcock 60), B van Rensburg (L Morisi 60), O Hassell-Collins (W Joseph 60); P Jackson (J Atkins 60, Jackson 70), B White (C Englefield 51); F Gigena (D Fischetti 48), M Cornish (I Miller 48), O Hoskins (L Chawatama 43); R Simmons (J Caulfield 60), A Coleman (A Ratuniyarawa 60); B Donnell (J Cooke 60), T Pearson (I Curtis-Harris 60), J Basham (C Cunningham-South 60).

Ref – C Busby (IRFU)