Exeter make double swoop for Leinster pairing Jack Dunne and Rory O’Loughlin

Exeter have completed a double swoop for Leinster duo Jack Dunne and Rory O'Loughlin.

Both former St Michael's students will hope to relaunch their careers in the Premiership, as they look for more game-time with Exeter under Rob Baxter.

Dunne has been hampered by injury in recent times, and has been unable to make the breakthrough at his home province, with the former Ireland U-20s international seeking a fresh challenge in England.

The 23-year-old is a powerful lock, who stands at 6ft 8in and weighs in at 120kg. Exeter have a renowned hard-nosed pack and Dunne will bolster their options next season.

The Dubliner, who is English-qualified having been born in London, has been limited to just two substitute appearances this season.

“It’s a big move for me, but one that I’m very excited about,” said Dunne.

“Exeter are a brilliant club, one of the best around, and one I know will be looking to challenge for silverware.

“So far I’ve played all my rugby here in Ireland, but I see the move not only as a chance to experience something new, but at the same time it’s a chance for me to develop myself, not only as a player, but as a person too.

Expand Close Rory O'Loughlin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rory O'Loughlin

“I’m 23 now and I feel I’m at a stage in my career where I really need to kick on.

“I’ll always be thankful to everyone connected with Leinster for all they have done for me in terms of my development and the club will always have a place in my heart.

“That said, now I’m ready to start a new chapter with Exeter and I can’t wait to get started with them next season.”

Read More

O'Loughlin has endured a similarly frustrating time of late, with the versatile back having only featured four times this season.

The 28-year-old has, however, been an important squad player for Leinster in recent years.

“It’s been a very hard decision to make to leave my home club and one that wasn’t taken lightly,” O'Loughlin, who was capped by Ireland in 2017, said.

“I’ve loved every minute playing for this club. I grew up going to games with my dad and brother in Donnybrook and always dreamed of playing for Leinster.

“To have been able to share so many great moments over the last number of years and achieve success alongside some of my best mates and some of the players I idolised growing up has been something I will always look back on with a smile on my face and cherish.

“I’d like to thank all the coaches and backroom staff in Leinster who have been incredible during my time here and the amazing supporters who I’ve been lucky enough to play in front of in the RDS, the Aviva and throughout Europe.

“I’d also like to thank my family and friends who have been there for me throughout this journey with Leinster. The coaches along the way who helped my progress as a player, from Bective Rangers minis to St Michael’s and up through the age grade systems.

“While I will be moving on at the end of the season, there is still a lot to play for in the next few months. I hope to finish out the season as strong as possible and enjoy a few more special days with this group.”