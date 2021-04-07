If Gavin Coombes’ try at Thomond Park was the moment the tap-and-go penalty officially became mainstream again, then Exeter Chiefs can claim they were in well before the rest.

There are few, if any, teams in the European game as effective as the champions from close range and at some point in the last couple of years the English side dispensed with the risk of taking the scrum or kicking to touch and just simply started tapping their five-metre penalties.

The Skibbereen blindside’s effort was rare in that he got over from the tap. Normally, the first man gets pulverised, but his job is to recycle the ball and his team-mates take over to grind down the opposition before finally getting over.

Leinster have used the tactic to great effect this season and Rónan Kelleher successfully brought it into the Irish set-up in Rome.

In the build-up to Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Exeter at Sandy Park, the Irish province have repeatedly talked about the need to keep the English side out of their ‘22’.

According to Opta, between 2017 and 2020 just under a third of their tries came from pick-and-goes.

Discipline is key; Chiefs’ scrum will milk penalties, their maul is effective and draws infringements but they also have the capacity to break you open through their excellent outside backs.

“Exeter have quite a unique style of play,” Tadhg Furlong explained.

“They are obviously physical, but there’s a method to it as well. They are very disciplined in how they go about it and methodical about it. They have a lot of good ball-carriers and a lot of good ball-players. They obviously have a very good set-piece. The way they play the game and the way they stick to their structures is very good.

“They are fit. They work hard constantly. Once you have that and a bit of X-factor out the back then you will always go pretty well. That may look simple but that’s hard to do in the spur of the moment, to do that close to the line.

“They’re not different to us – when they get to that five-10 metres out from the line where they go into those pick-and-drives.

“To be fair they’re probably the originals at it, and do it so effectively. Their maul into their pick-and-go game, you really get a sense of inevitability about it when they get in there.”

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter believes his players have stolen a march on the rest and have full faith in the approach.

“There’s a lot of teams across Europe and internationally are doing that now,” the coach said.

“I think it is something more teams are adapting to and looking at because of the high percentage success rate of it.

“We’ve been doing it a bit longer, because we’ve been doing it longer we’ve probably seen the things we’ve got wrong more than other teams have, which obviously means you can analyse it and work out what you did wrong and the things that are successful. And they can all add to your plan around your five-metre attack game and everyone’s roles in it,” he added.

“Those lads have practised it numerous times, their game-intelligence around how to do it, where the space might be and how you might challenge the opposition – they’ve probably had more practice, more reviews, more talks about it.

“The things you (the media) are saying add to the belief in it and belief is huge in sport.

“If you believe you’re going to get over the try line, that makes a big difference as well. All of those combination of things has added up over the seasons.”

Leinster’s attack coach Felipe Contepomi said this week while he admires the way Chiefs approach things in the red-zone, he hasn’t quite replicated it in full.

“Definitely, when we get into the last metres of the pitch we want to be effective and get as many points as possible and we try to work ourselves, but the way we do it is different to them in the details,” he explained.

“I would like to have the success rate they have in the ‘22’, any coach would love to have that in their team.

“But we’re pretty good at that, I don’t know that we copied them but it’s the way we feel, both teams, that we can do damage on the rivals.”

Three seasons ago, Leinster went to Sandy Park and produced a stunning display of goal-line defence that was a key moment on their road to the title that season.

If they are to win a fifth European Cup, they’ll need to keep Exeter out of their ‘22’ as much as possible and, on the occasions they get close to the line, do what most teams struggle to do and drive them back.

It’s not an easy task, but it may well be the winning of the game.

