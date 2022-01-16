Exeter Chiefs set to sign Leinster lock Jack Dunne

Leinster's Jack Dunne looks set to join 2020 Heineken Champions Cup winners Exeter Chiefs next season.

The 21-year-old former Ireland U-20 international has been identified as a player of real potential by Chiefs' coach Rob Baxter and he'll join former Connacht and Ulster centres Sean O'Brien and Ian Whitten at the club.

Born in London, the fact that Dunne is English-qualified adds to Exeter's interest given the incentives on offer for Premiership clubs.

The Rugby Paper first reported the news this morning and independent.ie understands a deal is close.

A 6ft, 8ins, 122kg second-row, the former St Michael's College lock has played 15 times for his home province but has not featured this season after breaking his ankle early in 2021.

He was slated to start for the province against Montpellier in the abandoned away game, but didn't feature this week as Josh Murphy came into the second-row to replace the injured James Ryan.

Rather than retain Dunne, Leinster are on the look-out for an established international second-row to bulk up their options next season.

Exeter and Dunne will hope that it is a decision they come to regret.