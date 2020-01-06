Exclusive: Joey Carbery suffers suspected broken arm in Munster training session

Independent.ie understands that Carbery picked up the untimely injury in training today, and must wait to determine how long he faces out.

The 24-year old is now a major doubt for the Six Nations with Ireland already sweating over the availability of Johnny Sexton (knee) for the opener against Scotland on February 1.

Carbery only just returned from an ankle issue against Leinster a fortnight ago as he made his first appearance of the season, before following it up with a first start against Ulster last weekend.

Since joining Munster in 2018, Carbery has been hampered with repeated setbacks and the latest one comes as a particularly cruel blow.

Carbery previously broke his left arm playing for Ireland against Fiji in November 2017, but it remains unclear at this point if this injury is to the same arm.

Munster are now facing a major crisis at out-half ahead of Sunday's must-win Champions Cup clash against Racing 92 in Paris on Sunday.

JJ Hanrahan is currently rehabbing a hamstring problem picked up against Leinster, while Tyler Bleyendaal is still sidelined with a neck injury.

That means Munster could hand a European debut to Academy out-half Ben Healy, with Rory Scannell providing an alternative option.

Online Editors