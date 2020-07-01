Ex-Springboks star 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle banned for eight years after third positive doping test in 10 years

Former Springboks hooker Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle has been slapped with an eight-year doping ban after testing positive for a banned substance for the third time in 10 years.

Ralepelle, who won the last of his 25 South Africa caps in June 2018, was found to have the banned growth hormone Zeranol in his system back in January 2019.

The lengthy suspension effectively ends Ralepelle's career, although the disgraced 33-year old does have 21 days to launch an appeal.

Ralepelle is no stranger to doping controversy, and while his first case was deemed a 'no fault' decision, which only resulted in a reprimand, he then failed an out-of-competition drugs test in March 2014 when he was playing with Toulouse.

On that occasion, he tested positive for the anabolic steroid drostanolone and was hit with a two-year ban.

But Ralepelle made his return and played with the Sharks, before he won a further three caps with the Springboks.

However, his career has all but ended now as his latest ban runs until January 2027.

A statement from the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport read: "The Independent Doping Tribunal Panel handed down its decision in two parts this week on the doping charge against former Springbok and Sharks rugby player, Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle.

"The player tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019.

"The athlete challenged the doping charge and was afforded the opportunity to seek legal counsel to present his case and version of events to the tribunal panel.

"The hearings were adjourned multiple times and were held over a period of six months. The panel reached a decision first on the merits of the case where they found the player guilty of a doping offense.

"Ralepelle had previously tested positive on two separate occasions while playing overseas. The Zeranol positive case was his third positive dope test during his playing career within a 10-year period, however the player’s first positive case was ruled a No Fault decision and he then received a reprimand.

"The panel had to refer to sports jurisprudence to determine the appropriate sanction which they ruled to be the player’s second doping offense.

Read More

"The Independent Doping Tribunal Panel ruled that Mr Ralepelle must serve an eight-year ban for doping.

"The ban will expire on the 27th January 2027. The player has 21 days within which to file an appeal against the sanction."

Meanwhile, Springboks winger Aphiwe Dyantyi will learn his fate in the next two months after Drug Free Sport confirmed that his case would be conducted virtually due to Covid-19.

Dyantyi, who was named World Rugby's breakthrough player of year in 2018, when he pipped Ireland's Jordan Larmour to the award, was set to play a key role for the Boks at last year's World Cup before he failed a doping test.

The 25-year old tested positive for methandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033 during a Boks training camp in August 2019. His 'B' sample also tested positive.

Dyantyi has been banned since, but is set to find out if he faces a similarly lengthy ban for his doping offence.

Online Editors