Ex-Ireland international Fergus McFadden issues 'whole-hearted apology' for part in Barbarians' Covid-19 breaches

Former Ireland international Fergus McFadden has apologised for breaching the Barbarians' Covid-19 protocols in an incident that led to their match against England on Sunday being cancelled.

The ex-Leinster winger was hoping to sign off from his career with a final hurrah at Twickenham, but a furious RFU have been forced to forego the fixture after players left their hotel on two separate occasions.

The main incident involved 12 players leaving their hotel for dinner on Wednesday night, but an RFU investigation revealed the second breach.

“As part of its ongoing investigation into a breach of the Covid code of conduct that took place on October 21, the RFU has discovered there was an earlier undisclosed breach that took place on October 20 when a number of Barbarians players left the hotel bubble without permission and without informing organisers about their whereabouts,” an RFU statement read.

The RFU has concluded that the players leaving their Covid-secure environment on October 20 without then isolating from the rest of the group on their return has resulted in the bubble environment being compromised, with the potential risk of Covid transmission from individuals outside the bubble to everyone in the Barbarians team and management.

“The RFU is therefore left with no alternative but to cancel the game.”

It is not known which incident McFadden was involved in, but he has held his hand up for his mistake.

"I want to front up and apologise profusely for my part in letting down @barbarians_fc," McFadden wrote on Twitter.

"I greatly regret that the game will not be going ahead now. I am embarrassed and whole heartedly apologise to all involved. #sorry"

