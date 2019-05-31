At the start of the year, before the Ireland U-20s began their Six Nations campaign that ultimately led to an unforgettable Grand Slam, the biggest concerns were surrounding the forwards and in particular the weight advantage they would be giving up to beefier packs.

At the start of the year, before the Ireland U-20s began their Six Nations campaign that ultimately led to an unforgettable Grand Slam, the biggest concerns were surrounding the forwards and in particular the weight advantage they would be giving up to beefier packs.

'Everyone wants to keep on winning' - Dylan Tierney-Martin says Ireland U20s are ready for World Cup battle

However, what Ireland lacked in size, they made up for in intelligence and technique.

As soon as they beat a highly fancied England side at Irish Independent Park in their opener, suddenly people were sitting up and taking note.

Having a largely settled team helped and nothing typified that more than the front-row of Josh Wycherley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Thomas Clarkson, who were immense from start to finish.

As soon as the squad reconvened a few weeks ago, the coaches made it clear that the Grand Slam was very much in the past, but for a hugely motivated group of players, they didn't need to be told that all that matters now is the World Cup, which begins with a rematch against England on Tuesday.

Ireland made the long journey to Argentina on Wednesday and will have to quickly adjust as the games come quick thick and fast.

"As a squad, what we have done is done," Tierney-Martin insists.

"Even after the Grand Slam, it was a case of enjoying it, but everyone wants to keep winning as well as long as you can. There was no dwelling on that. We are just looking ahead to England.

"We're not looking at anything else. That first game. Every tournament, everywhere is momentum.

"When you have games close together it is quite easy to move on to the next one when you are winning. It can be very tough when you're not.

"You saw that with the lads last year after losing that first game to France. It could have been so much different if they had won that first game."

Tierney-Martin, an abrasive hooker from Galway, was one of many standout players in the Six Nations and his penchant for scoring tries was a vital part of Ireland's success.

England are gunning for revenge now and despite Ireland missing several key players due to injury, they will not shy away from the tough challenge that awaits.

"You can say that their weight is their strength, but then they have had that extra exposure to a higher level as well because there are a lot more clubs in England and everything at set-piece, especially the scrum, is about experience and technique more or less," Tierney-Martin maintains.

"So when you go up against lads who have played against seasoned pros and internationals it is quite an advantage for them.

"Thomas Clarkson and Josh Wycherley did an incredible job. Ambrose Conboy (forwards coach) had us incredibly well drilled on what we needed to do to England, to get them low and whatnot.

"Just to nullify that extra experience and that extra weight that they have. As an eight, when you are a unified group then the individual experience doesn't matter.

"We talked a lot about that: eight as one. We survived for a lot of the game, but we had a hundred per cent (success rate) on our scrum in the Six Nations so that eight as one is huge."

Online Editors