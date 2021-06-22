| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Everyone has come from the strangest of backgrounds' – Meet the Ireland sevens team who have qualified for the Olympics  

The Love Island winner, the son of an Ireland legend and a teenage sprint sensation part of 'a weird, twisted group'

The Ireland team celebrate after beating France in the final and qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on day three of the World Rugby Sevens Repechage at the Stade Louis II in Monaco. Photo: Giorgio Perottino/World Rugby via Sportsfile Expand

Close

The Ireland team celebrate after beating France in the final and qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on day three of the World Rugby Sevens Repechage at the Stade Louis II in Monaco. Photo: Giorgio Perottino/World Rugby via Sportsfile

The Ireland team celebrate after beating France in the final and qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on day three of the World Rugby Sevens Repechage at the Stade Louis II in Monaco. Photo: Giorgio Perottino/World Rugby via Sportsfile

The Ireland team celebrate after beating France in the final and qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on day three of the World Rugby Sevens Repechage at the Stade Louis II in Monaco. Photo: Giorgio Perottino/World Rugby via Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

The Ireland sevens team created history on Sunday by booking their ticket to Tokyo, and they are now set to become the first Irish rugby side to compete at the Olympics.

The culmination of a six-year rollercoaster journey, which began at the bottom tier of Europe when the IRFU decided to relaunch the sevens programme, ended in Monaco, where Ireland stunned France to snatch the final place at this summer's Olympics.

There have been plenty of highs and lows along the way, but Ireland can look forward to competing with the world's best teams in Japan from July 26-28.

Related Content

Privacy