'Everyone has come from the strangest of backgrounds' – Meet the Ireland sevens team who have qualified for the Olympics  

The Ireland sevens team created history on Sunday by booking their ticket to Tokyo, and they are now set to become the first Irish rugby side to compete at the Olympics.

The culmination of a six-year rollercoaster journey, which began at the bottom tier of Europe when the IRFU decided to relaunch the sevens programme, ended in Monaco, where Ireland stunned France to snatch the final place at this summer's Olympics.

There have been plenty of highs and lows along the way, but Ireland can look forward to competing with the world's best teams in Japan from July 26-28.

This has, by no means been an overnight success and although some players have been there every step of the way, the squad has evolved under the tutelage of head coach Anthony Eddy.

Billy Dardis has been there almost every step of the way, and this is how the captain describes the make-up of the current Ireland sevens squad: “We are a weird, twisted group. Everyone has come from the strangest of backgrounds, everyone has endured so much hardship, but that's part of it.

“A lot of us have gone through the Academy system and had dreams of playing for Ireland. We have all endured that real devastation of being let go.

“It gives us a lot of grit, a lot of determination, there is a bit of a chip on the shoulder.”

JACK KELLY

Position: Prop

Age: 23

Height: 183cm

Weight: 90kg

Club: Dublin University

Debut: World Series London 2019

Caps: 12 (note: one cap awarded per World Series, Rugby Europe, World Cup and World Repechage tournament)

Background: When Kelly burst onto the scene out of school in 2017, he became the sixth consecutive Ireland U-20s captain to have attended St. Michael's. A talented full-back, Kelly came through the Leinster Academy and made his senior debut against the Ospreys in 2018. Having impressed in the All-Ireland League (AIL) for Trinity, where he was studying law, Kelly looked destined for a career in the larger code before he switched to sevens.





HARRY McNULTY

Position: Forward

Age: 28

Height: 188cm

Weight: 94kg

Club: LA Giltinis

Debut: Rugby Europe Bosnia 2015

Caps: 30

Background: One of five players who have been there since the start of the Ireland sevens journey, McNulty has enjoyed a wide-ranging career. Born in Bahrain, he attended Rockwell, where he won a Senior Cup in 2011 before moving into the Munster Academy.

Having played in the AIL with Garryowen and UCD, McNulty became a regular face in the sevens setup. Earlier this year, he moved to Major League Rugby (MLR) outfit the La Giltinis, alongside his younger brother Sean, and Wallaby legends Matt Giteau and Adam Ashley-Cooper. The American club agreed to his release for last week's qualifying tournament and McNulty played a vital role, including scoring a try late on in the final win over France.





FOSTER HORAN

Position: Prop

Age: 28

Height: 180cm

Weight: 90kg

Club: Lansdowne

Debut: World Series London 2018

Caps: 11

Background: Part of the Ireland sevens originals, Horan played underage rugby with Gorey and attended Kilkenny College.

Horan played outside centre for the Ireland U-20s at the 2012 Junior World Cup, alongside four of this year's Irish Lions – Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong and Jack Conan. A vastly experienced campaigner, who has lined out for Lansdowne, Horan has been a mainstay in the Ireland sevens squad.





IAN FITZPATRICK

Position: Forward

Age: 25

Height: 180cm

Weight: 89kg

Club: Lansdowne

Debut: Rugby Europe Zagreb 2015

Caps: 19

Background: Another member of the original sevens crew, Fitzpatrick was part of the Leinster Academy before he turned his attention to sevens. He played his part in the team that finished second in the 2017 Sevens Grand Prix Series, qualifying for the 2018 Hong Kong Sevens and the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens. A knee injury in the summer of 2016 halted his progress, but Fitzpatrick has since bounced back well.





ADAM LEAVY

Position: Prop/hooker

Age: 25

Height: 184cm

Weight: 90kg

Club: Lansdowne

Debut: Rugby Europe Exeter 2017

Caps: 16

Background: The younger brother of Leinster and Ireland back-row, Dan, has been making a name for himself on the sevens circuit.

Having been overlooked by Leinster, Leavy joined the Connacht Academy and was a prolific try-scoring winger for Lansdowne in the AIL. A tough-tackling, no-nonsense, abrasive competitor, there are plenty of similarities between the two Leavy brothers.

BILLY DARDIS

Position: Half-back

Age: 26

Height: 178cm

Weight: 87kg

Club: Terenure College

Debut: Rugby Europe Malmo 2016

Caps: 27

Background: The Ireland sevens captain captured the hearts of the nation with his emotional post-match interview last weekend.

An outstanding operator, Dardis was let go by Leinster after three years in the Academy and also having been awarded a professional contract. Dardis played underage rugby with Naas and attended Newbridge College before he moved to Terenure. A former Ireland U-20 international, Dardis has made no secret of his desire to have another crack at 15s, but he will write himself into the history books when he leads the Ireland sevens team at the Olympics.





SEAN CRIBBIN

Position: Back

Age: 22

Height: 182cm

Weight: 85kg

Club: Suttonians

Debut: Rugby Europe Moscow 2018

Caps: 5

Background: Cribbin captained St Fintan's in the schools' first Senior Cup appearance in 2017, when the Sutton based school fell to an agonising narrow defeat to Clongowes. Having played scrum-half in 15s, Cribbin made the move to sevens when he played in his first major event in Russia. Still only 22, Cribbin is one of the younger members of the sevens squad and will be hoping to push on over the coming weeks and play his part in Tokyo.

HUGO LENNOX

Position: Half-back

Age: 22

Height: 175cm

Weight: 63kg

Club: Skerries

Debut: Rugby Europe Lodz 2018

Caps: 12

Background: A former Leinster underage out-half, Lennox has played in the AIL with Skerries, Barnhall and Clontarf. Since making his sevens breakthrough three years ago, Lennox has been a regular face in the Ireland squad. The Skerries native recently returned to his home club and now plays alongside his younger brother Conor, having previously come up against him during his time with Barnhall.





GREG O'SHEA

Position: Back

Age: 26

Height: 180cm

Weight: 85kg

Club: Shannon

Debut: Rugby Europe Lodz 2017

Caps: 20

Background: Before O'Shea became a household name in the celebrity world after winning the reality TV show Love Island in 2019, he was more commonly recognised as a rugby player. The Limerick native's parents were both sprinters for Ireland and O'Shea himself competed at the European Youth Olympics in 2011, when he came sixth in the 100-metre event. A product of the Munster Academy, O'Shea's family have strong ties to Shannon RFC. O'Shea ruptured his achilles tendon when he fell off a bike on holiday, which cost him a lengthy spell out of the game in 2015. A late call-up to the squad for last weekend's event in Monaco, O'Shea justified his inclusion, as he helped Ireland qualify for the Olympics.





TERRY KENNEDY

Position: Centre

Age: 24

Height: 184cm

Weight: 85kg

Club: St Mary’s College

Debut: Rugby Europe Zagreb 2015

Caps: 23

Background: Kennedy's dad, also named Terry, played 13 times on the wing for Ireland, so rugby runs deep in the family. A former Ireland U-20 international, Kennedy was part of the squad who reached the 2016 Junior World Cup final. Kennedy is a proud St Mary's club man, with whom he won a Division 1B AIL title with in 2017, but in more recent years he has been a mainstay in the sevens squad since becoming part of the 'original five'.





JORDON CONROY

Position: Winger

Age: 27

Height: 189cm

Weight: 78kg

Club: Buccaneers

Debut: Rugby Europe Moscow 2017

Caps: 22

Background: The Offaly man has quickly become a genuine superstar on the World Series circuit, having finished as top try scorer last season and also being named in the prestigious dream team. Growing up in Tullamore, Conroy was a talented sprinter and soccer player before he switched to rugby. Conroy is believed to hold the record of the fastest try in the history of the AIL, when he scored after 21 seconds for Buccaneers, and although he has previously spent time in the Connacht setup, he is now one of the most lethal finishers in sevens rugby.









AARON SEXTON

Position: Winger

Age: 20

Height: 188cm

Weight: 94kg

Club: Malone/Ulster

Debut: World Rugby Sevens Repechage Monaco 2021

Caps: 1

Background: Having broken records in the 100m and 200m as an 18-year-old in the 2019 Ulster Schools Athletics Championship, Sexton looked set to pursue a career on the track before his head was turned. Ulster offered the speedster a place in the Academy and although he is adapting to the demands of what is still a relatively new sport for him, Sexton possesses devastating speed and is a very exciting talent. Sexton made his senior debut for Ulster against Edinburgh last November. It will be fascinating to watch his progress over the coming months, both with the Ireland sevens and the northern province.





MARK ROCHE

Position: Half-back

Age: 28

Height: 172cm

Weight: 86kg

Club: Lansdowne

Debut: Rugby Europe Bosnia 2015

Caps: 20

Background: The fifth original member of the sevens squad, Roche's journey started back in 2015 in Bosnia. Having come through Blackrock, Roche went on to play with the Ireland U-20s at the 2013 World Cup before he blazed a trail with Lansdowne. An AIL winner in 2015, Roche scored a try in the final against Clontarf, but has since focused on sevens. Roche started for Ireland at the 2018 London Sevens and was selected on the dream team at the conclusion of the tournament.









BRYAN MOLLEN

Position: Prop/centre

Age: 25

Height: 187cm

Weight: 95kg

Club: Blackrock College

Debut: World Series Qualifier Hong Kong 2018

Caps: 12

Background: The son of a Dutch diplomat, Mollen was born in Kenya before travelling the world with his family until he landed in Blackrock. Mollen played on the same Senior Cup team as the likes of Joey Carbery, Caelan Doris and Nick Timoney. Tony Smeeth helped further his development at Trinity and it was from there he got the call from the Ireland sevens. Having lived in Nairobi, Canberra, Brussels and Berlin, the well-travelled Mollen now has his sights set on Tokyo.





GAVIN MULLIN

Position: Prop

Age: 23

Height: 183cm

Weight: 90kg

Club: UCD

Debut: N/A

Caps: Uncapped

Background: Mullin, son of former Ireland centre Brendan, made two senior appearances for Leinster in 2018 before he was released.

A Junior Cup winner with Blackrock in 2013, Mullin played seven games for the Ireland U-20s in 2017. Mullin was set to play a key role for Ireland at last weekend's qualifying event in Monaco before he picked up a late injury just prior to the tournament, which forced him out. He will be hoping to recover in time to make the Olympics.