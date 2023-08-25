‘Every game in the interpros is a nail-biter’ – Maeve Og O’Leary

If new Ireland women’s head coach Scott Bemand has noticed some tension in his first official week in the job, he shouldn’t take it personally.

It’s not him – it’s the interpros.

Leinster host Munster in the last round tomorrow when Connacht are also still in contention for a place in the final.

Unbeaten champions Munster may already be through but things couldn’t be more finely balanced elsewhere, and a Red v Blue derby always adds spice to centralised training in Abbotstown.

“It is gas! You definitely don’t want to be in physio at the same time as anyone from Leinster,” chuckles flying Munster and Ireland back-row Maeve Óg O’Leary ahead of their mouthwatering clash.

“There’s definitely that competitive edge between us at mealtimes and during training sessions. In fairness, we’re pretty respectful, same as the lads,” she stresses, explaining players compartmentalise their loyalties while mixing training for Ireland with mid-week trips to their provinces.

“But the chance to play in a Munster jersey is actually very rare and playing against Leinster is always the big one,” she adds gleefully.

“Connacht’s win over Leinster was so exciting. They’ve put themselves in contention and nobody knows where they stand right now whereas usually, after two games, you’d have a good idea. That’s the beauty of it. You want every game to be a nail-biter and a decision-maker.”

O’Leary was officially promoting the new Ireland women’s Canterbury jersey yesterday but like everyone else, doesn’t know yet if she’ll wear one for the inaugural WXV tournament in October,

But she confirmed that the new Ireland boss has already met all players individually, in person or on the phone.

With a degree in PR and marketing, the 23-year-old works part-time for a sports marketing agency alongside her centralised contract, so is well clued in to how to grow a sport.

The move of the interpros back to the start of the season should help Bemand get a running start, but it has also left them battling for attention and media space with the massive build-up to the men’s World Cup.

“It’s a hard one. We had our last interpros six months ago and got great coverage of it but I’ve definitely noticed there’s been a lack of it this time,” she notes.

“But I think as players when you’re on the pitch you have to leave that sort of thing aside. There’s an interpro title at stake and we’re the ones being chased.”