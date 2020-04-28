EPCR respond as rugby season thrown into further chaos by extended sporting shutdown in France

The rugby season in France won't be able to resume until September at the earliest. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Champions Cup organisers EPCR insist they remain fully committed to completing the knockout stages of this season's European tournaments.

That is despite the rugby season being thrown into further chaos after the French government announced that professional sport would not be allowed to resume before September.

Top 14 organisers are expected to release a statement this evening outlining their plans to continue to adhere to the guidelines set out as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

Just last week, the National Rugby League (LNR) were forced to cancel the Top 14 semi-finals and final, which were set for June and July, but they had hoped to reschedule the games for August.

Speaking today, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said:

"The 2019-2020 season of professional sports, especially that of football, will not be able to resume... major sporting events cannot be held before September."

This latest development also throws a spanner in the works of the Champions Cup as three French teams, including Toulouse, who were due to host Ulster, are involved in the last eight of Europe.

Given the complications that will arise from cross-border competitions, it is looking increasingly likely that the Irish provinces will play an inter-pro series, most likely behind closed doors, at some stage in the coming months.

In a statement released to Independent.ie, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), said:

"Having noted the directive regarding the staging of sporting events in France, EPCR remains committed to making every effort to conclude the knockout stages of the 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup season subject to official advice and with the health and welfare of players, club staff, match officials, supporters and the wider rugby community in mind.

"EPCR will now consider this latest development with its league and union shareholders before deciding if further comment is required at this time."

It remains to be seen if the Top 14 season will be scrapped in favour of a fresh campaign for 2020/21, but French Rugby Federation (FFR) president Bernard Laporte has warned that if rugby is put off until January, it will have disastrous consequences for clubs.

"If we are told that we cannot replay with spectators before January, it will be catastrophic for professional clubs," Laporte told French publication Le Figaro.

"In this configuration, state aid will be needed to save these clubs.

"I want to support professional clubs. We sent a letter to the President of the Republic signed by the FFR, the LNR and the thirty professional clubs to explain to him that there is going to be a terrible uncertainty about the future of certain clubs. The state must listen to professional rugby.

"Unlike football, French rugby does not live on TV rights. They represent only 20pc of budgets (60pc for Ligue 1).

"Clubs cannot do without the ticket office and the much more profitable hospitality. We will have to be listened to and heard if we want to save the professional world."

Online Editors