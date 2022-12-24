Eoghan Masterson still entertains ‘massive ambitions to play at the highest level possible’

The world of rugby is a small one, Eoghan Masterson knows that only too well. The Portlaoise native was staring into the abyss last April when his phone rang. Paddy McAllister was on the other end of the line. The former Connacht prop had heard that his old team-mates had been told he was surplus to requirements and wanted to check in.

Masterson wanted to keep playing and had put out the feelers, but the trail had run cold. “He’s just such a good man, Paddy, and he was asking me what my plan was, he’d heard I was moving on,” Masterson explains down the line from Westport where he’s spending Christmas with his family.

“I told him I was keen to keep playing, but it was difficult. I’d love to play in France, in ProD2. When you’ve been over to France you realise how many clubs are over there. The interest in club rugby is huge.

“He said he’d keep an eye out for me. I thought it was a throwaway comment to be honest – the kind of thing you’d say to a mate – but the next day he called me again saying he’d been talking to Aurillac.

​“He’d played there back when Jeremy Davidson was there and he got on to the vice-president, told him I’m available and sent on some of my footage. I’d been waiting months and months and months and then suddenly in the space of a day, he said they’re keen to sign you. It seemed almost like a scam, too good to be true.”

Masterson sat down with his then fiancée, now wife, Lisa who was working as a nurse in Galway and sold her the dream of moving to the remote French town situated in the Auvergne, halfway between Clermont-Ferrand and Toulouse.

“It’s perfect timing, you’re getting married in August and can head off and do something completely different – a two-year extended honeymoon is how I phrased it anyway! She’s enjoying it,” he says.

He saw the end coming, but even after nine seasons it was a wrench to leave Connacht and the uncertainty of that final year made life difficult for the stalwart who played in the second-row and back-row across the province’s most successful era.

“It was tough, absolutely. You’ve a weight hanging over you, the uncertainty,” he recalls. “Every week, you get a new sense of hope that you’ll get a chance and a lot of the weeks it was a disappointment in terms of selection.

“I pride myself on being prepared, being as good a professional as I can and a good person around the place. That’s easy when things are going brilliant, but then it’s testing, it’s easy to be a bit of an asshole around the place, a grump. That’s a reflection on you if you can handle yourself well.

“It was tough not being in the 23, training away, but the coaches are respectful and did it the right way and I’d like to think I wasn’t too much of a grumpy arse around the place. It was a rollercoaster of emotions.”

He was in and out of the team and, when he was cut after playing well in a heavy loss to Glasgow, he knew the time had come to bite the bullet.

“Friendy (Andy Friend) is brilliant in those conversations, he’s honest but aware of the impact. He’s had that conversation loads of times, for me I’m only going to have it once,” he says.

“He dealt with it very well, I appreciated it. It was difficult to hear, you’re initially a little bit angry and disagree even though you felt it coming.

“I went in to have the conversation about selection initially, he explained that, and I said I’d like to have the chat about the future.

“He said this is the way he was going with recruitment and if it works out it’s 95pc likely that I won’t be here next year, so I said ‘thanks for your honesty, my ambition is to keep playing and I’d like you to support me in my next gig, whatever that it’. He said he would and we shook hands. We went out and trained.”

Masterson has overcome setbacks before. In 2016, he was flying high with a team that was en route to a PRO12 title. The previous year, he’d been part of the Emerging Ireland team and felt close to a senior call-up.

Then, disaster struck in Parma when he blew out his knee against Zebre. “You don’t want to get carried away and say ‘Jeez, I would have been a 100 cap international’, but that knee injury definitely came at a bad time for me,” he reflects.

“I’d been on the Emerging Ireland tour, came back and was starting a lot of games. We were winning, that Six Nations camp in February I wasn’t selected initially but I felt that if there was an injury or two I might be close.

“I was 22, it was a good moment to push on and I got the injury and didn’t play for Connacht then until I was 24.

“That’s just the way life is and now I say to people who ask me about the injury I’m glad it happened in a way, because myself and Tristan Sharpe, the S&C coach at the time, and Gareth Coughlan the physio put so much work into it for the full year. The planning and preparation and the time they put in to get me better; I cherished that time, the effort we put in.

“I still have massive ambitions to play at the highest level possible, I’m in ProD2 at the moment and loving it but I’ve no intention of winding down.

“I’m excited to see where rugby in France can take me with Aurillac for the first 18 months and thereafter. I still have the ambition that I always had when I picked up the injury at 22; to play international rugby. I’m Scottish-qualified (through his father) as well. I’d never knock that ambition.”

His French is strong enough to call the lineouts for Aurillac where they’re in the promotion play-off places.

“It’s unbelievable, I’ve played in front of some of the best crowds I’ve ever played in front of,” he says. “Aurillac doesn’t get many tourists so there’s absolutely no English, everything has been through French and I’ve enjoyed being thrown in at the deep end.

“Your rugby network basically expands by 40 or 50 people immediately by moving into a new club, it’s incredible. Meeting guys who have a different way of doing things and sense of humour through French – there’s a lot of Georgian guys and then you’re kind of part of a group of foreign players who stick together in a foreign country.

“I’ve found the French guys so accommodating as well, helping me learn the language and embracing their craic as well has been really enjoyable,” concludes Masterson.