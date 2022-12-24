| 6.2°C Dublin

Eoghan Masterson still entertains ‘massive ambitions to play at the highest level possible’

Eoghan Masterson in action for Connacht during the October 2021 URC clash against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

The world of rugby is a small one, Eoghan Masterson knows that only too well. The Portlaoise native was staring into the abyss last April when his phone rang. Paddy McAllister was on the other end of the line. The former Connacht prop had heard that his old team-mates had been told he was surplus to requirements and wanted to check in.

Masterson wanted to keep playing and had put out the feelers, but the trail had run cold. “He’s just such a good man, Paddy, and he was asking me what my plan was, he’d heard I was moving on,” Masterson explains down the line from Westport where he’s spending Christmas with his family.

