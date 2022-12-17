Enya Breen in inspirational form as Blackrock power way to victory in Women's AIL final

Blackrock College 27 Railway Union 7

Blackrock College turned the tables on Railway Union with a dominant second-half performance to win their first Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division title since 2008.

Ben Martin’s side ran out convincing winners at Energia Park, with tries from Dorothy Wall (45), Enya Breen (50), Anna Doyle (68) and Maeve Liston (72) completing an unbeaten 10-match run.

Lively winger Liston’s initial score, five minutes in, was cancelled out by a terrific Molly Scuffil-McCabe effort. Nikki Caughey’s conversion gave Railway a 7-5 half-time lead.

However, with Railway losing both Caughey and replacement Sonia McDermott to the sin bin, Blackrock were clinical as they ended their opponents’ three in-a-row bid and avenged last season’s 24-18 final defeat.

Outhalf Breen, one of their new signings this year, played a starring role and deservedly won the Energia player-of-the-match award following her try, conversion, and some big moments in defence and with her kicks out of hand.

“It was a dream game, to be honest,” admitted the Cork youngster afterwards. “A tough first half, we knew they’d bring it to us. Two top teams in the league this year, that’s the kind of rugby you want to play.

“The girls came back after losing the final last year with a point to prove. It’s a very ambitious club, a great bunch of girls. Great craic on and off the pitch. Luckily for us, we kind of turned the screw in the second half. We made the most of the opportunities we got. It’s been a great day.”

Breen’s fingerprints were all over Blackrock’s opening try of this refixed final. It was her kick that was fumbled into touch by Scuffil-McCabe, and it was her skip pass that put Liston over in the right corner.

Caughey nudged a central penalty wide, and Blackrock were inches away from a second try when captain Michelle Claffey was held up over the line.

Indeed, a superb 25th-minute try from full-back Scuffil-McCabe edged them in front, her brilliant turn of pace taking her past Doyle and the cover from 45 metres out.

​Nonetheless, with ’Rock having absorbed some early second-half pressure, Ella Durkan set up Wall to power over in the 45th minute. Meabh Deely was narrowly wide with the conversion.

Breen then showed her strength to get past Caughey, Lindsay Peat and Roberts and ground the ball for a converted try that made it 17-7.

Caughey, who pulled a penalty wide, then saw yellow for slapping the ball down from an offside position. From the resulting scrum, ’Rock worked the ball wide for Doyle to score despite Stephanie Carroll’s last-ditch tackle.

The icing on the cake came when Christy Haney took down an overthrown lineout, Emma Hooban carried hard and Natasja Behan provided her second assist, allowing Liston to complete her brace out wide.

Who else but Breen to rip the ball back in a subsequent tackle, and Railway’s woes were compounded when McDermott was carded for making head-on-head contact with Ali Coleman.

Scorers – Blackrock College: Maeve Liston (2), Dorothy Wall, Enya Breen, Anna Doyle tries; Enya Breen con. Railway Union: Molly Scuffil-McCabe try; Nikki Caughey con.

Blackrock College: Meabh Deely; Maeve Liston, Michelle Claffey (capt), Ella Durkan, Anna Doyle; Enya Breen, Tatum Bird; Aoife Moore, Emma Hooban, Laura Feely, Eimear Corri, Mairead Holohan, Dorothy Wall, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Hannah O’Connor. Replacements: Beth Cregan, Christy Haney, Shannon Heapes, Alison Coleman, Natasja Behan, Lisa Mullen, Jackie Shiels, Ciara Scanlan.

Railway Union: Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Stephanie Carroll, Niamh Byrne (capt), Aoife O’Shaughnessy, Aimee Clarke; Nikki Caughey, Ailsa Hughes; Lindsay Peat, Chloe Blackmore, Katie O’Dwyer, Keelin Brady, Aoife McDermott, Carmen Rodera, Molly Boyne, Deirdre Roberts. Replacements: Lisa Callan, Grainne O’Loughlin, Megan Collis, Sonia McDermott, Emerson Allen, Emma Fabby, Leah Tarpey, Ava Ryder.

Referee: J Erskine (IRFU).