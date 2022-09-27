English club rugby in crisis - the key questions surrounding plight of Worcester Warriors

Worcester Warriors player Matt Kvesic speaks to fans outside of Sixways Stadium, home of Worcester Warriors Rugby Club. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022. Worcester are set to be suspended from all competitions if they do not meet a Rugby Football Union deadline of 5pm on Monday showing they possess required insurance, are able to meet payroll and have a "credible plan to take the club forward". See PA Story RUGBYU Worcester. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Vehicles pass Sixways Stadium, home of Worcester Warriors Rugby Club. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022. Worcester are set to be suspended from all competitions if they do not meet a Rugby Football Union deadline of 5pm on Monday showing they possess required insurance, are able to meet payroll and have a "credible plan to take the club forward". See PA Story RUGBYU Worcester. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

A sign displaying a Save Our Club message ahead of the Gallagher Premiership match at Sixways Stadium, Worcester. Worcester have until early Monday evening to provide the Rugby Football Union with evidence that they possess the required insurance, are able to meet payroll and have a “credible plan to take the club forward”. Picture date: Saturday September 24, 2022.

A general view of the Sixways Stadium, home of Worcester Warriors Rugby Club. Picture date: Tuesday August 23, 2022. Warriors are reportedly on the verge of administration following a winding-up petition over unpaid tax.The club???s owners, Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, say they are ???working through a number of options??? and remain in ongoing discussions with HM Revenue and Customs, Premiership Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

A general view of a Gallagher Premiership flag during the Gallagher Premiership match at the Kingston Park Stadium, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture date: Saturday May 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU Newcastle. Photo credit should read: Will Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Worcester Warriors fans wave flags outside of Sixways Stadium, home of Worcester Warriors Rugby Club. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022. Worcester have been suspended from all competitions after failing to meet the Rugby Football Union's 5pm deadline "to evidence insurance cover, availability of funds to meet the monthly payroll, and a credible plan to take the club forward", the governing body has announced. See PA Story RUGBYU Worcester. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Worcester are fighting for their future amid major financial uncertainty right across the Gallagher Premiership .

Here, independent.ie looks at the Warriors’ plight, which has worsened following an England Rugby Football Union suspension announced on Monday.

Why are Worcester in trouble?

Expand Close A general view of the Sixways Stadium, home of Worcester Warriors Rugby Club. Picture date: Tuesday August 23, 2022. Warriors are reportedly on the verge of administration following a winding-up petition over unpaid tax.The club???s owners, Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, say they are ???working through a number of options??? and remain in ongoing discussions with HM Revenue and Customs, Premiership Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A general view of the Sixways Stadium, home of Worcester Warriors Rugby Club. Picture date: Tuesday August 23, 2022. Warriors are reportedly on the verge of administration following a winding-up petition over unpaid tax.The club???s owners, Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, say they are ???working through a number of options??? and remain in ongoing discussions with HM Revenue and Customs, Premiership Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The Warriors are saddled with more than £25million of debt, with an HMRC winding-up order due in October. Players and staff at the Sixways club have not received their full wages, with the lack of funds leading to major operational shortcomings. Owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring insisted that a deal was close to being completed with new buyers, but no evidence of that deal has yet been produced.

What is the latest development?

Expand Close A sign displaying a Save Our Club message ahead of the Gallagher Premiership match at Sixways Stadium, Worcester. Worcester have until early Monday evening to provide the Rugby Football Union with evidence that they possess the required insurance, are able to meet payroll and have a “credible plan to take the club forward”. Picture date: Saturday September 24, 2022. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A sign displaying a Save Our Club message ahead of the Gallagher Premiership match at Sixways Stadium, Worcester. Worcester have until early Monday evening to provide the Rugby Football Union with evidence that they possess the required insurance, are able to meet payroll and have a “credible plan to take the club forward”. Picture date: Saturday September 24, 2022.

Worcester have been suspended from all competitions with immediate effect after they failed to meet a Rugby Football Union deadline requesting proof of insurance cover and funding for the club’s monthly payroll. The RFU also wanted evidence of a “credible plan to take the club forward” by 5pm on Monday. But those requests were not met, with Worcester men’s and women’s teams now both suspended, while the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport confirmed the club have been placed into administration.

What does that mean for the club?

Expand Close Worcester Warriors Director of Rugby Steve Diamond during a press conference at Sixways Stadium, Worcester. Picture date: Friday September 23, 2022. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Worcester Warriors Director of Rugby Steve Diamond during a press conference at Sixways Stadium, Worcester. Picture date: Friday September 23, 2022.

Worcester’s Sixways Stadium is now locked – staff were given until Monday afternoon to collect their belongings – and the immediate future is bleak. Saturday’s Premiership game at Gloucester is off, and because there is no public liability insurance in place, Worcester’s players cannot train at the ground. The players will be given some time off by rugby director Steve Diamond at least for a week, while administration means a likelihood of automatic relegation.

What happens next?

Expand Close Worcester Warriors player Matt Kvesic speaks to fans outside of Sixways Stadium, home of Worcester Warriors Rugby Club. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022. Worcester are set to be suspended from all competitions if they do not meet a Rugby Football Union deadline of 5pm on Monday showing they possess required insurance, are able to meet payroll and have a "credible plan to take the club forward". See PA Story RUGBYU Worcester. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Worcester Warriors player Matt Kvesic speaks to fans outside of Sixways Stadium, home of Worcester Warriors Rugby Club. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022. Worcester are set to be suspended from all competitions if they do not meet a Rugby Football Union deadline of 5pm on Monday showing they possess required insurance, are able to meet payroll and have a "credible plan to take the club forward". See PA Story RUGBYU Worcester. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

The DCMS will now apply to the court to appoint administrators and begin work to explore all possible options to protect creditors and preserve rugby in Worcester. In the meantime, players, coaches, staff and supporters can only wait and hope.

Why are so many Premiership clubs struggling?

Expand Close A general view of a Gallagher Premiership flag during the Gallagher Premiership match at the Kingston Park Stadium, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture date: Saturday May 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU Newcastle. Photo credit should read: Will Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A general view of a Gallagher Premiership flag during the Gallagher Premiership match at the Kingston Park Stadium, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture date: Saturday May 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU Newcastle. Photo credit should read: Will Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

The pandemic’s impact cannot be ignored, but Worcester cannot hide behind Covid as a catch-all excuse. Rising wages for top players and coaches, despite salary-cap curbs, a constant contest to lure in punters and continued battles to boost match excitement are all major factors.

So where does English club rugby go from here?

Expand Close Vehicles pass Sixways Stadium, home of Worcester Warriors Rugby Club. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022. Worcester are set to be suspended from all competitions if they do not meet a Rugby Football Union deadline of 5pm on Monday showing they possess required insurance, are able to meet payroll and have a "credible plan to take the club forward". See PA Story RUGBYU Worcester. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vehicles pass Sixways Stadium, home of Worcester Warriors Rugby Club. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022. Worcester are set to be suspended from all competitions if they do not meet a Rugby Football Union deadline of 5pm on Monday showing they possess required insurance, are able to meet payroll and have a "credible plan to take the club forward". See PA Story RUGBYU Worcester. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Sustainability will be a major watch-word for the coming weeks and months. The authorities will do everything to avoid Worcester going to the wall. But the wider argument over the Premiership’s best long-term plan will rage on.