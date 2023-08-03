English-born pair Paolo Odogwu and Dino Lamb to make Italy debuts against Ireland on Saturday night

Paolo Odogwu is tackled by Munster players Jack O'Donoghue, bottom, and John Ryan. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Italy coach Kieran Crowley has included a pair of English-born debutants in his starting XV to face Ireland on Saturday night.

Stade Francais back Paolo Odogwu, who spent time in Eddie Jones’ set-up but never won a cap, is named on the wing, while Harlequins second-row Dino Lamb is included in the pack.

Otherwise, there’s an established look to the New Zealander’s team who lost their first warm-up game to Scotland last weekend.

Paolo Garbisi starts at out-half, with Tommaso Allan moving to full-back as Tommaso Menoncello shifts from outside to inside centre to accommodate Juan Ignacio Brex.

Up front, it’s an all-changed front-row as Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicoreta and Marco Riccioni link up, with captain Federico Ruzza partnering Lamb in the engine room after playing at blindside last week.

In the back-row, Manuel Zuliani and Toa Halafihi keep their place, with Sebastian Negri completing the set.

There’s a couple of big hitters on the bench including squad captain Michele Lamaro and the Cannone brothers.

Ireland name their team at 2pm today.

ITALY – Tommaso Allan; Paolo Odogwu, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menonchello, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Marco Riccioni; Dino Lamb, Federico Ruzza (capt); Sebastian Negri, Manuel Zuliani, Toa Halafihi. Reps: Luca Bigi, Paolo Buonfiglio, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Michele Lamaro, Lorenzo Cannone, Alessandro Fusco, Lorenzo Pani.