England’s Cleall sisters have cause for twin joy in Six Nations win

England's Bryony Cleall is tackled by Scotland's Rachel Malcolm during Saturday's Six Nations victory at Castle Park, Doncaster. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty

Poppy Cleall may have been hailed as the best player in the women’s game after her display against Scotland but the England player preferred to speak about twin sister Bryony’s return after two years out due to injury.

Speaking after England’s eight-try win, Poppy said: “The shirt presentation for me is always a proud moment but when I see Bryony go up there, everyone always gets a clap, but with Bryony returning after such a long time out, the cheering was an octave higher.”

Just over two years ago, the identical twins both played in England’s away win over Ireland but were not on the field together as Bryony came on as a replacement after Poppy had gone off to the bench.

So the match in Doncaster had added meaning for the pair, particularly as Bryony broke her leg just a week after her England debut playing for their club Saracens. Problems persisted for over a year and she then sustained a stress fracture.

The 28-year-old twins also both contracted coronavirus and they had to keep fit and do conditioning in the living room of their shared home while isolating.

Despite the comfortable scoreline, the game was far from perfect for England. Discipline was a major issue.

The result was a fractured second half, with Poppy receiving a yellow card for an infringement at the ruck while Lark Davies was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle. Scotland’s Louise McMillan and Lisa Thompson were also both shown yellow by French referee Aurelie Groizeleau. Replacement front-row Molly Wright was only on the field for three minutes before being shown red for a high tackle.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]