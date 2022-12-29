England star Joe Marler facing lengthy ban after ‘piss poor’ comment about ex-Connacht player’s mother

Joe Marler (far right) is separated from Bristol players after a scuffle broke out.

Joe Marler faces possible disciplinary action for verbally provoking Bristol flanker Jake Heenan as Harlequins slumped to a 15-12 Gallagher Premiership defeat on Tuesday.

Ex-Connacht back row Heenan was incensed by something the England prop said in the second quarter at Twickenham Stoop, igniting a large scuffle, but referee Karl Dickson instead penalised the Bears.

The Times are reporting that Marler made a derogatory comment about Heenan’s mother, which kicked off the incident.

Heenan could be heard on the referee’s microphone saying: “Karl, Karl, my mum is in hospital.”

Bristol captain Steven Luatua had urged Dickson to punish Marler because of his comments, but the official only stated that it was not in the spirit of the game.

Marler will discover on Thursday if he is to be cited by the match commissioner for an incident that could extend his already lengthy disciplinary record.

Low-end suspensions for verbally abusing an opponent start at six weeks, with mid-range bans starting at 12 weeks and top-end offences starting at 18 weeks.

Luatua tweeted Marler directly after Tuesday’s match and said: “Surely @HeenanJake deserves an apology. Fair? Merry Christmas.” Marler later replied: “Yep. You’re right. I’m sorry @HeenanJake — piss poor from me. Owe you a pint/coffee in the new year.”

Speaking after the game, which Harlequins lost 15-12, Bristol Director of Rugby Pat Lam said:

“I brought Jake over from New Zealand to Connacht and to Bristol. He’s like a son to our family and I have never seen him like that.

“It’s best to say one of the areas we are all trying to work on is the spirit of the game. I love Joe Marler but something was said and there was a reaction from Jake I have never seen before.

“We are all custodians of the game – players, coaches – and one thing we all value and we all work hard to keep is the right values and spirit. Jake reacted to something that was said. That’s all I know what happened.”

Harlequins head coach Tabai Matson was aware of the incident but insisted he did not know the nature of Marler’s comments to Heenan.

“Joe does tease people. I don’t know what was said but Joe’s quite antagonistic. He’s hard to play against and I thought Karl Dickson handled it well,” Matson said.

Quins pounded away for virtually the entire second half but could manage only one try through wing Cadan Murley, having trailed 15-5 at the interval.

They turned down a shot at goal that could have levelled the score with four minutes to go in search of the match-winning try that was almost delivered by Andre Esterhuizen, only for desperate defending to deny the South African centre.

Matson refused to blame his team for rolling the dice in the closing minutes.

“We absolutely back our players and our captain to be really positive. In hindsight it’s take the three, take the draw. Maybe exit and have another crack,” Matson said.

“But one of the things I love about joining this club is the positive intent. If there’s an opportunity to score a try we’ll go for that first.

“And so I tip my hat to the decision. Clearly it cost us, but I tip my hat.”