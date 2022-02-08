England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie’s apology on social media shows access has gone too far

What makes the Six Nations the most compelling of rugby’s spectacles is the skyscraping-high stakes.

The most important competition in three out of every four years all comes down to just five games played out in only 43 days.

As Jonathan Sexton noted when harking back to last year’s opening-round failure, it can feel a season’s work is undone in a mere 80 minutes for those three sides that were unfortunate enough to lose on day one.

Dreams and ambitions of Grand Slams and Triple Crowns already starting to float another 51 weeks down the track before the last supporters have even filtered out into the bracing late winter evenings.

Read More

As such, there is a sense that every score matters more. Unfortunately, so too every missed tackle, wayward penalty and split-second miscalculation. The margin of error is virtually nil.

While it is this reality that produces the kind of high-wire drama we saw in Murrayfield on Saturday night, it is also, in conjunction with the far wider reach and attention devoted to the competition, increasingly exposing the protagonists to a level of scrutiny verging on the toxic.

Why else would England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie feel the need to issue a public apology for his role in the defeat?

By that stage, the Exeter man had already copped plenty of flak for his admittedly highly injudicious role in Scotland’s penalty try after slapping Finn Russell’s cross-kick away from Darcy Graham and into touch, a piece of play that also saw him sin-binned.

There are plenty of ways a player can leave himself requiring a show of remorse. Wanton acts of aggression that lead to red cards, or endangering opponents, or not putting in maximum effort, or wearing coloured boots without the skills to pay the bills . . . the list goes on.

Not included, though, is the command that a front-row forward must not make an error in judgment when left in a position that is about as familiar to him as playing piano is to a giraffe.

Not to mention, either, that this was a game that hinged not on one incident, but on England’s wider inability to translate their healthy advantage in territory and possession into an advantage on the scoreboard.

To acknowledge the myriad other factors had played in the loss – the eschewing of a late penalty that could have earned a draw, the seemingly prescribed substitution of England’s best player and frequent comeback artist Marcus Smith, or even the same man knocking a penalty dead when aiming for the corner – would all have left the perverse need for a scapegoat unfulfilled.

Instead, Cowan-Dickie shouldered it all and felt moved to issue the sort of genuine mea culpa so noticeably absent from far more important public figures in the face of actual malfeasance.

The predictable aftermath of Saturday, where the glare focused on just one man out of many who played a role in defeat, followed on from an interesting segment on BBC Northern Ireland’s coverage of the previous night’s Ulster game.

The northern province’s Billy Burns was in Cowan-Dickie’s shoes 12 months ago, shouldering the load for Ireland’s defeat to Wales in Cardiff after he tried to eat up too much ground with a kick to the corner and knocked it dead instead.

In the pre-recorded interview he looked back on the period and described himself as a “shell of a man” as he faced up to his error.

“It was difficult, really difficult. I struggled after that Six Nations to really find confidence again,” he said.

Read More

“At the time I probably went into my shell a bit, it was incredibly tough. Deep down I was a shell of a man. It was challenging.”

That’s quite a mental state in which to walk away from what remains only a game of rugby.

There is no doubt that social media platforms are mostly to blame.

In creating a direct line to the individuals that could be facilitated in no other way in the world of modern, high-end sport, but also due to the curious paradox where cretins feel emboldened to interact with human beings over 140 anonymous characters in a way they never would face-to-face.

Social media isn’t the real world but it’s sure hard to remember that as bile piles up in your virtual mailbox.

To apologise, while perhaps a natural reaction, is to in some way accept the blurred lines between mistakes and maliciousness.

Cowan-Dickie, like Billy Burns before him, owed nobody an apology. Least of all those who sat watching the matches from their sofas with their smart phones at the ready.