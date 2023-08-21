‘Emotional’ Keith Earls hails special moment of getting 100th cap from ‘Faz’

Keith Earls of Ireland and his wife Edel after the Bank of Ireland Nations Series win over England at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

As Keith Earls left the home dressing-room and entered the Aviva Stadium tunnel, he was greeted by his three adoring daughters. The beaming smiles told their own story, as the pride in being able to share his special moment with his loved ones was etched across Earls’ face.

Ella-May (11), Laurie (eight), and Emie (five) are at an age now where they understand that dad’s job is unique. Up in the stand, Earls’ extended family, including his wife Edel, watched on, as the crowd rose as one to acknowledge one of Irish rugby’s true greats.

Earls didn’t want any of the fanfare that came with winning his 100th cap, yet the cacophonous roar he was met with as he led his country out, arm-in-arm with his daughters, was a special moment he won’t forget.

Sure, he thoroughly enjoyed marking the occasion by scoring his 36th international try to move within 10 of Brian O’Driscoll’s record, but having Ella-May, Laurie and Emie alongside him will mean even more to Earls. “Yeah, it was a brilliant moment,” he said.

“Faz (Andy Farrell) was like, ‘This isn’t a normal week, so go with it’ and it was a special, special moment to walk out with my three girls.”

Behind the scenes, Farrell ensured that Earls did his best to enjoy everything that came with becoming just the ninth player, and the fourth from Limerick, to win 100 caps – even if it was easier said than done.

“I was saying to the lads, it was probably the worst week of my life with all the attention around the 100th cap,” Earls laughed. “I’m delighted everything worked out perfectly and you couldn’t have a better bunch of lads to do it with.

“The lads had my family in on Thursday, my parents and sister and my wife and my girls. That was a really nice touch and my wife managed to get a video of a couple of people, Declan Kidney, Joe Schmidt, Drico and a couple of the lads, Rory Scannell and Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway. It was a nice little 10-minute video and she caught me off guard with that one.

“I was very, very emotional. It was emotional, the hardest thing I’ve ever done on Thursday trying to keep the tears out of my eyes around all the lads, but I think I managed to do it.”

Earls and Farrell have a very strong bond, with the mutual respect between player and coach evidenced by how highly both men speak of each other. For Earls, having Farrell present him with his 100th cap meant a lot.

“We’re big Rugby League fans in our house. My father always watched Rugby League and Faz was always mentioned in our house and what he’s done and the respect I have for him as a man and how relaxed he’s made our environment, people are being themselves and what he’s done for us, but getting presented with the cap by Faz was a special moment.

“And again, seeing videos of Conor (Murray), Johnny (Sexton), Pete (O’Mahony) and Paulie (O’Connell) talking. We usually don’t open up about each other like that. They were quite special.

“They were incredible moments, along with the family stuff, which is obviously a given. But receiving the cap from Andy was definitely up there.”

As the tributes poured in from far and wide, none were more bizarre than Mack Hansen having Earls’ initials and ‘100’ shaved into his head, with his hair dyed green. He actually came into the team room with just his hair dyed green and then he got this idea,” Earls explained, struggling to hold back the laughter.

“He wanted to cut a shamrock into the side of his head and he went to get his hair shaved, and he was like, ‘Let’s get KE100 into the back of my head’.

“I was sitting in the team room and I was like, ‘I want no part in this’ and walked away! Craig (Casey) sent me a picture and what a horrendous job they’d done on it, but that man (Hansen), he’s such a unique character in rugby, you just have to leave him be. When you can act like that and cut your hair like that and grow a beard like that and then go and perform like that, you just have to leave him be. He’s a unique guy.”

As for his unforgettable 72nd-minute try, finished spectacularly, the noise that followed will live long in the memory of everyone in the stadium. “It’s hell sitting on the bench, nerve-wracking. In my head, I was, ‘Jesus, will he (Farrell) ever put me on? This will be very embarrassing after everything we’ve gone through!’

“It’s amazing how the moment makes you do things you don’t like doing, but I really enjoyed it. It was a good team try and a good pass from Bundee (Aki), so I was happy to get in the corner.”

As the dust settles and the emotions begin to level out, Earls’ focus will quickly shift to making his fourth World Cup as he eyes O’Driscoll’s try-scoring record.

“Maybe if I get within four or five, I’ll start thinking about it, but I’ll enjoy this one,” he added. “Listen, getting to the World Cup is the reason why I came back for pre-season.

“I have a burning desire to give myself the best chance to get to another World Cup. I’ll tell you one thing, I’d hate to be the coaches trying to pick their 33-man squad. It’s going to be tough.”